Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is proud to recognize Rachel Brown for earning the Howard Gates award, presented by the Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS®. The award honors agents for meeting the challenges inherent in a sale and who, by their proficiency, skill, ingenuity, thoroughness, and persistence, bring the process to fruition.

This award honors an individual whose steadfast dedication and exceptional service have set a new benchmark in our industry,” said Arielle Gulje, who presented the award on behalf of the SBAOR awards committee. Brown was nominated by Chris Agnoli, who stated that Brown “exemplifies how collaboration and commitment are the pillars of client success.

The transaction took place over the course of two years. It was a court-mandated sale that included probate actions, court orders, 2 divorcing couples and siblings, and a number of problematic title issues. The property was in a state of disrepair and required a team of people and several months to clean it out. Rachel had to facilitate the coordination of several vendors, 4 sellers, 4 agents, 2 attorneys and the escrow/title team in order to navigate the sale to a close.

Since her entry into real estate in 2014, when she earned the Rookie of the Year award, Brown has earned a reputation for her communication skills and ability to negotiate optimal results for her clients. A graduate of UC Santa Barbara, she leverages her prior work experience in sales and marketing to create a significant competitive advantage for her residential real estate clients.

“It may be an understatement to say this was a highly nuanced, challenging transaction,” said Kyle Kemp, Regional Vice President and Santa Barbara Branch Manager. “Rachel is an inspiration for her patience and determination in seeing this through for her clients. Her commitment to the highest ethical standards, perseverance and market knowledge makes her a trusted advisor to a substantial client base and I’m very proud to celebrate this achievement with her.”

Brown is a creative problem solver who is known for her attention to detail, tenacity and collaborative approach to real estate. “This transaction was a journey and there were times when I was skeptical that I could bring it to a successful resolution. The idea that I could make a positive impact on the lives of my clients kept me motivated,” said Brown.

Originally from the Bay Area, Brown has been a resident of Santa Barbara since 2000. An avid volunteer with several charitable organizations, including the Junior League of Santa Barbara and the United Way, she enjoys spending time with her family and bulldog, hiking and exploring local restaurants when she isn’t busy helping her clients.

“This award was such a huge honor for me,” added Brown. “I would like to extend a heartfelt note of gratitude to my clients and all my colleagues for helping to make it happen. I would also especially like to thank the leadership and administrative team at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. They do whatever it takes to help us serve our clients and their efforts have been positively impactful to the success I have been able to achieve. I could not imagine a better partner for me and my business.”

To connect with Rachel Brown and leverage her tenacious work ethic, call 805-570-7160 or email rachel.brown@bhhscal.com.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties proudly supports 2,200+ sales associates in 42 offices spanning San Luis Obispo to San Diego. In 2024, our expert agents assisted in more than 6,700 client transactions for over $11.4 billion in sales volume. For more information, visit bhhscalifornia.com. To learn about career opportunities, visit bhhscalifornia.com/careers.

REALTORS®: Share your industry info in “REAL ESTATE SCOOP.” Email sarah@independent.com for details.