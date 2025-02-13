Be Prepared: Why Every South Coast Resident Needs a Go Bag

By Summer Knight

2025 President

Santa Barbara Association of Realtors

Living in Santa Barbara means enjoying incredible coastal beauty, perfect weather, and a strong sense of community. But as residents of this region, we also understand that wildfires, earthquakes, and heavy rains/flooding are a reality. Emergencies can happen with little to no warning, and when they do, having a well-prepared go bag can make all the difference in ensuring your safety and peace of mind.

As a REALTOR® in Santa Barbara, I’ve seen firsthand how natural disasters can impact homeowners and families. A go bag isn’t just a good idea, it’s an essential part of being prepared for whatever may come.

Why You Need a Go Bag

Many people believe they’ll have time to pack essentials if an evacuation order is issued. However, when a wildfire is approaching, or an earthquake disrupts infrastructure, you may only have minutes to leave your home. A go bag ensures that you have the necessities to stay safe and self-sufficient for at least 72 hours.

During emergencies, evacuation centers can fill up quickly, roads can become congested, and essential services may be disrupted. Being prepared allows you to focus on getting to safety rather than scrambling for supplies at the last minute.

Essential Items to Pack

A well-stocked go bag should cover survival essentials, emergency tools, important documents, and personal necessities. Here’s a basic checklist to get you started:

1. Basic Survival Essentials

· Water – One gallon per person per day (bottled or in portable pouches)

· Non-perishable food – Granola bars, canned goods, dried fruit, or emergency rations

· First-aid kit – Bandages, antiseptics, pain relievers, and any prescription medications

· Multipurpose tool – A knife, screwdriver, and other essential tools in one

2. Emergency Gear

· Flashlight & extra batteries – Power outages are common in disasters

· Portable phone charger (power bank) – Keeps you connected (a solar version is great if you’re worried about multiple devices draining the power bank too quickly.

· Whistle – To signal for help if needed

· KN-95 Mask – Protects against smoke or airborne debris

· Waterproof matches/lighter – Useful for warmth or cooking

3. Important Documents

· Copies of IDs, passports, and birth certificates (certain phones now allow you to keep official copies of your driver’s license and passport on them)

· Medical records & insurance information

· Emergency contact list

· Cash (small bills and coins) – ATMs may not be accessible

4. Clothing & Personal Items

· Extra clothes – Weather-appropriate and comfortable

· Sturdy shoes – You may need to walk long distances

· Blanket or emergency thermal blanket – Retains body heat

· Personal hygiene items – Toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, hand sanitizer, feminine products

5. Special Items for Family Needs

· Baby supplies – Diapers, formula, bottles if needed

· Pet supplies – Food, leash, medication for your pets

· Glasses/contact lenses – If you rely on them for vision

Where to Store Your Go Bag

Your go bag should be easy to grab in case of an emergency. Keep one in your home near an exit, another in your car, and if possible, a smaller version at work. If you have a large family, consider preparing one bag per person to ensure everyone has what they need. Also, it’s important to remember that some items may be perishable and it’s a good idea to check your go bag every six months and replace things like water, some foods and baby and pet supplies.

Final Thoughts: Prepare Now, Stay Safe Later

Being prepared doesn’t mean living in fear, it means taking smart steps to protect yourself and your loved ones. A go bag is a simple but crucial way to ensure you’re ready for anything.

I encourage everyone in our community to take the time to assemble a go bag today. Because when an emergency strikes, every second counts.

Stay safe, stay prepared!

Summer Knight is a Santa Barbara native and top producing Realtor at Sun Coast Real Estate. Summer has been a member of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors for over 20 years and currently serves as the President of the Board of Directors. Reach Summer at 805-886-1261 or summer.k.knight@gmail.com.