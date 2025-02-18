We are a country of citizens. We are a country of laws. We welcome 2 million immigrants a year who apply and often wait a decade or longer in their home country for authorization to enter to start the process, which can take another 5-10 years.

Open borders benefit no one. César Chávez was against open borders that suppress wages and job security.

The decades are far behind us when we needed unlimited numbers of immigrants to populate new territories to establish them. We are preparing for AI to replace even more in the workforce.

Population stabilization to preserve some of California for future generations is a huge environmental issue, which has been a concern for the last 60 years. Folks may not be aware, but California’s 1950 general plan says carrying capacity of infrastructure and resources is 30 million. We are now at almost 40 million. High density and building in unsafe terrain creates problems. Wildlife preservation, human quality of life, and safety for all species requires our focused attention.

Unlimited growth adversely impacts our environment, resources, safety, and lives. Californians for Population Stabilization (CAPS) was based in Santa Barbara for decades and was a co-founder of Earth Day. It is now part of NumbersUSA.

It is estimated California alone has 10 million or more residents unlawfully in our state despite the millions of illegal migrants now legally here after:

(1) Reagan amnesty of 3.2 million in 1986, followed by

(2) expanded family reunification, otherwise known chain migration, legislation, and

(3) citizenship eligibility for service in the military or military reserves.

The 1965 Immigration and Nationality Act changed the face of America under President Lyndon B. Johnson. It was documented in the nationally acclaimed book by Santa Barbara High alum and Hall of Fame honored Margaret (Peggy) Sands Orchowski. Americans often ask, “What happened?” Peggy’s book is well worth reading!

Enforcing laws after decades of ignoring them by both political parties creates uncertainty, confusion, and hardship. Change often causes anxiety. That is not under dispute.

Congress has failed American citizens by its inaction for decades, since 1965, which has required voters to turn to the Executive Branch to act.

The majority of American citizens have acknowledged our country is in need of repairs. It’s a sinking ship that must be quickly patched. Both political parties are flawed, which has resulted in the registration growth of No Party Preference (NPPs) in California. Since Congress holds hearings, but rarely if ever acts to get things done, increasingly more citizens rallied in 2016 behind electing a “non-career politician” as president to act in the best interests of both country and citizens: “Build the Wall” was the rallying cry.

The vote on November 5, 2024, again sent a clear message: our country and citizenship matter.

The coming years will not be easy as existing laws are implemented by the Executive Branch, and there’s transparency and accountability.

Concurrently, in our Republic, Congress can act to modify existing laws that are unacceptable to the majority of our American elected representatives and senators, for the president to sign or veto. Also, the Supreme Court (SCOTUS) can rule if any actions by the Executive or Legislative branches are unconstitutional.

California’s sanctuary law, Senate Bill 54 was created by the State Legislature in 2017. California’s anti-sanctuary law, Proposition 187, was created by voters in 1994.

It’s the civic duty of every citizen to be informed and to participate in our country’s governance and preserve our national sovereignty. Federal law takes precedent over state law. Congress makes federal law. Whatever laws we don’t like, we work to change.

Denice Spangler Adams is the former director and advisor of Californias for Population Stabilization.