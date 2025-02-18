Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Feb. 14, 2025 (Santa Barbara, CA) Sansum Clinic, now part of Sutter Health, announced today that Foothill Surgery Center is one of the first outpatient surgery centers in the country to acquire and use an Intuitive da Vinci 5® system for robotic surgeries, marking a new era in outpatient surgical care. This $3 million investment resulted from a combined $1 million anonymous gift from a local donor, $675k from generous community supporters and $1.3 million from Sutter Health, confirming the organization’s financial commitment to provide the most advanced, minimally invasive surgical options to patients on the Central Coast.

“This system places Sutter at the forefront of advancement in robotic surgery and in outpatient surgical care,” commented Dr. Kurt Ransohoff, President, Sutter Health, Greater Central Coast. “Sutter has a vision and a strategy to be a leader in medical innovation, and this investment confirms it. Having the capabilities of this advanced surgical system in an outpatient setting is unprecedented.”

This added service at Foothill Surgery Center expands care options in our community and addresses access for patients who may be experiencing difficulties or delays in scheduling certain surgical appointments, particularly with key specialties.

Surgeons Celebrate da Vinci 5 Advancement

“Sutter’s commitment to surgical system innovation here on the Central Coast was one of the primary reasons I decided to move my practice to Santa Barbara,” commented urogynecologist Dr. Benjamin Wisner who specializes in robotic reconstructive surgery.

“The ability to operate with this latest robotic platform in the outpatient setting truly raises the bar for minimally invasive surgical care here in our community,” said general surgeon Dr. Benjamin Howard.

“The precision and innovation of the Da Vinci 5 will empower our surgeons to operate with much greater accuracy. This robotic surgical system lets us manipulate instruments in ways that are not possible with the human hand.” commented urologist Dr. Scott Tobis.

“I am excited to be part of Sutter, a system that prioritizes the health and well-being of women, and their access to these types of surgical options. I look forward to seeing the positive impact this technology will have on the care we offer for women and for all our patients,” said OB/GYN Dr. Meghan Wallman, who also leads the Women’s Health Service Line on Sutter’s Greater Central Coast.

“As an OB/GYN, I am excited to have a state-of-the-art robotic system that allows us to provide surgical options that result in less pain, shorter recovery times and improved outcomes, so our patients can return to their lives healthier and faster than ever before,” saidOB/GYN Dr. David Raphael.

Advanced Outpatient Surgical Care

Making Operating Room Care More Effective & Efficient

The da Vinci 5 boasts more than 150 new design innovations, including enhanced imaging, precision, ergonomics, improved instrument handling and 3DHD visualization, offering a better experience for the surgeon, thereby helping to improve the care and outcome.

At Foothill Surgery Center, the da Vinci 5 will allow surgeons to handle more complex procedures in urology, gynecology, and general surgery. This cutting-edge technology accompanies other advancements inside FSC like our Minimally Invasive Spine Program and advanced ENT Sinus Navigation technology, ensuring that our patients have access to the very best in minimally invasive care.

“We are thrilled to be one of the first ambulatory surgery centers in the nation to bring the innovative DV5 robot to our patients. This cutting-edge technology allows us to provide hospital-level care in the comfort of an outpatient setting, helping our patients experience exceptional outcomes while returning home to their families the same day—where the best healing takes place. By embracing advancements like the DV5, we continue to redefine what is possible in outpatient surgery and enhance the care we deliver to our community,” said Tom Parra, Area Administrator, Greater Central Coast, Sutter Surgery Center Division.

The Transformative Power of Philanthropy

This investment highlights the dedication of our Central Coast donor community, which has greatly contributed to our ability to provide the very latest technologies, treatments and advancements to patients. It represents the transformative impact of philanthropy and confirms how , even while Sutter’s Greater Central Coast continues to greatly benefit from its partnership with Sutter Health, it still is reliant on the generosity of local donors.

“This is a commitment to our patients who want reassurance that we offer the very latest in surgical care. It shows we are investing in the health of our community,” said Dru A. Hartley, Sutter Health Greater Central Coast Senior Director, Philanthropy. “We are tremendously grateful for the help of our donors and Sutter Health for helping us to make this acquisition.”

Sansum Clinic, now part of Sutter Health, is the leading nonprofit provider of high-quality, outpatient healthcare on the Central Coast. Both Sansum and Sutter share a century-long commitment to improving the health of their communities and have embarked upon this partnership to shape the future of healthcare for those they serve. The 260+ highly trained clinicians and compassionate staff of 1,200+ care for more than 160,000 individual patients per year at Sansum Clinic. Sansum’s dedication to recruiting new medical specialties to our communities over the last century has contributed significantly to the level of medical quality available in Santa Barbara , despite its small size.

Foothill Surgery Center is the largest, state-of-the art outpatient surgery center in the Santa Barbara area, caring for more than 600+ patients every month. Three new operating rooms were completed at the end of 2023, bringing the OR total to seven. Specialty surgeons, anesthesiologists, clinicians and nursing staff offer coordinated care without the need for overnight hospitalization. Foothill Surgery Center was recognized by U.S. News & World Report in its 2024-2025 Best ASCs issue.