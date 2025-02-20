Looking to Buy a Home? What You Need to Know When Choosing an Agent

By Summer Knight

2025 President

Santa Barbara Association of Realtors

Buying a home is probably the biggest financial decision you’ll make, and having the right real estate professional by your side will make all the difference. To make sure you find an agent who aligns with your needs and goals, it is important to ask the right questions so that you can make an informed decision when selecting your partner who will help you on your home buying journey.

1. Are You a REALTOR®?

Not all real estate agents are REALTORS®. A REALTOR® is a member of the National Association of REALTORS® and is differentiated by a strict Code of Ethics that prioritizes honesty, professionalism, and a commitment to serving your best interests.

2. What Services Do You Provide?

A good buyer’s agent does more than just show homes. They should help you analyze the market, identify properties that match your needs, negotiate offers, and guide you through the complexities of the closing process.

For more details on why working with a REALTOR® is beneficial, check out NAR’s resource: 179 Ways Agents Who Are REALTORS® Are Worth Every Penny.

3. How Well Do You Know the Local Market?

Local expertise is crucial. Your agent should have in-depth knowledge of the Santa Barbara market, including neighborhood trends, pricing and recent sales. This insight can be invaluable in helping you secure the right home at the right price.

4. Do You Have Experience with Buyers Like Me?

Every buyer has unique needs. Some agents specialize in helping first-time buyers, veterans, investors, or those relocating from out of state. Ask about their experience and whether they hold designations like Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR®), which demonstrates specialized training in buyer representation.

5. What’s Your Approach to Finding Homes?

Different agents and brokerages use various tools, strategies and business models to identify homes. All REALTORS® will leverage MLS listings, but they may differ in how they utilize technology and other tools to manage the process. It’s important to talk with your agent about your specific needs to make sure they can tailor the search process to find the right properties for you to consider.

6. What Will Be in Our Buyer Agreement?

Before touring homes, your agent will ask you to sign a buyer representation agreement. This contract outlines their services, responsibilities, and compensation. It is a fully negotiable agreement, so take the time to review it carefully and ask questions.

7. How Long Will We Work Together?

Discuss the expected length of your working relationship. Some agreements have a set term, while others may allow flexibility if you need more time to find the right home. Ensure you’re comfortable with the terms before signing.

8. What Are My Options for Paying You?

Buyer agent compensation is always negotiable and can be structured in different ways, including a flat fee or a percentage of the purchase price. Remember that you can always ask the seller to cover your agent’s compensation as part of the purchase offer. Additionally, some sellers may be willing to offer concessions to a buyer that could be used to cover items such as repairs, closing costs or it can go towards the agreed upon amount you pay your agent. Make sure you understand the financial details upfront and know that you are not required to pay your agent any more than what is negotiated in that agreement.

9. Can You Recommend Other Service Providers?

A good agent has a strong network of professionals, including mortgage lenders, home inspectors, contractors, and title companies. Their recommendations can help you navigate the home-buying process more smoothly.

10. Do You Have References?

Don’t hesitate to ask for references from past clients. Speaking with previous homebuyers can give you a better sense of an agent’s communication style, professionalism, and ability to close deals successfully.

Choosing the right buyer’s agent is just as important as choosing the right home. By asking these questions, developed by the National Association of REALTORS®, you can ensure you’re making a well-informed decision before signing a buyer representation agreement.

The Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® is here to support buyers throughout their homeownership journey. If you’re ready to start your search, connect with a REALTOR® who will advocate for you every step of the way.

For more information and resources, visit www.sbaor.org.

Summer Knight is a Santa Barbara native and top producing Realtor at Sun Coast Real Estate. Summer has been a member of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors for over 20 years and currently serves as the President of the Board of Directors. Reach Summer at 805-886-1261 or summer.k.knight@gmail.com.