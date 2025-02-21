Ted Adams Turns 85

When Luis Goena turned 70, a large crowd gathered at the City Recreation Center to dance in 1998, as he was the Pied Piper in popularizing that activity in Santa Barbara. Creating that kind of adoration in one’s community is a rare thing. But, happily, not unique. Ted Adams is another man who has touched the lives of a vast number of Santa Barbarans. His connection to the communities of Mountain Drive and Painted Cave has created a large network that has blossomed over the years, with so many friends of friends joining the ranks of those who treasure this man.

Since Ted’s 70th birthday, he has also welcomed this throng to join in this celebration, repeating the event on his 75th, 80th, and, on February 9, his 85th birthday. These occasions have all been held at the Carriage Museum at Pershing Park. This may have been in part because it is also the site of many gatherings of the local chapter of E Clampus Vitus. In any event, it is a fortunate choice, because it provides the expansive space necessary to accommodate the 100 or so of the faithful who attend these functions. They are really quite extraordinary gatherings, with those who see each other regularly, and those who may not have been in touch since the last party, but who still share a strong bond of shared experience and world view.

Ted’s continued good health is a true blessing for all of us. First and foremost, because we all get to enjoy his company and infectious energy and joy in life. I’m not the only one who has also expressed appreciation for how refreshing it is, to have such a tribal reunion at something other than a memorial service, as is often the case.

Interestingly, it turns out that as Ted has moved from 70 to 85, all the rest of us seem to have aged as well. That 70-year-old threshold no longer seems quite so daunting. But the shared affection has not dimmed at all.

There were certainly many fond reminiscences of Mountain Drive during the 1960s and ’70s, a special time and place. It will never be repeated, due to the inevitable gentrification, accelerated by the Tea Fire, that happened as the larger world became aware that what was once viewed as a low-budget, bohemian backwater was actually a really beautiful and desirable place to live. My partner at the time, Jackie Peake, bought the house we lived in from Robert Venable for $23,000. Talk about way in the rearview mirror.

I believe that spirit is still much more alive and well in the community of Painted Cave, which is heartwarming. I know that Ted has played an important role there in the Painted Cave volunteer fire department. I think he was instrumental in finding the strings to pull for the acquisition of a fire engine for that group.

Sunday the 9th was Ted’s actual birthday, which the NFL chose to celebrate with the Super Bowl. The invitation to the party made note of this fact, along with the plan to have a big screen TV on which we could all watch the game. The party was scheduled to take place between two and six p.m. I left just a little before six, and there was still a significant group of people, enjoying some of the bountiful dessert offerings, but mostly just taking deep pleasure in the good company. The TV was still dark when I left, which I took as testimony of that pleasure which required no electronic entertainment. So the memory and the photos will have to hold me over until Ted’s 90th; I can’t wait.