Theater Review│Westmont College’s John Blondell Masterfully Directs ‘The Wind in the Willows’

Westmont College’s production of ‘The Wind in the Willows’ continues through March 1-2 | Photo: Courtesy

Westmont College’s winter play The Wind in the Willows is humorous, touching, and exciting. Acclaimed director and teacher John Blondell presents a whimsical and interpretive take on the classic children’s novel by Kenneth Grahame.

This is Blondell’s last time directing student productions at Montecito’s Westmont College, as he will soon retire after 37 years. This choice of his last play was no coincidence; he explains that The Wind in the Willows mirrors important contemporary issues. Blondell states, “The play engages many compelling questions: What is home? What does it provide us? Why do we leave it? What happens to us when we leave it? How do we change when we leave it? What happens when we neglect or are careless with it? Would we fight for it?”

On the surface, The Wind in the Willows may seem like a simple tale of a journey shared between woodland creatures, however, Blondell complicates the work by adding animators. These actors use props to illustrate what the main characters are doing. This adds a dynamic and artistic level to the overall performance and experience. The actors are storytellers telling their own story, or illuminating others’. Layered calming strings and vocal hums provide a feeling of seeking pleasance and comfort. The set design is ethereal, and the costuming is almost right out of a storybook or Wes Anderson film. Blondell illustrates, “In a day and age when the clamor of life gets all too loud, the character’s tender meditation on friendship and home arrives as balm for the soul.” The innocence of the creatures portrayed in the play shows how gentile and connected nature can be. The actors’ performances are vivacious and symbolic of barriers that common people face such as longing, content, and companionship.

The Wind in the Willows will continue to play on March 1 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and March 2 at 2 p.m. at Porter Theater, Westmont College. Tickets are $20 for general admission, $12 for students and seniors, and can be purchased here.