A large police response was reported at La Cumbre Plaza on Friday morning, following reports of possible gunshots leading to one man being taken into custody.

Santa Barbara Police Department sent an official alert at 10:36 a.m. asking members of the public to “avoid the area until further notice.” According to witness reports published by local media, multiple shots were heard earlier in the morning before police responded and surrounded one person near the mall bathroom.

One person was reportedly taken into custody.

Early radio reports suggested that an officer may have been wounded, though the Santa Barbara Police Department could not verify details of the incident as of 11 a.m. Friday.