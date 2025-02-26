Medicaid Supports Families and the Economy

People across California are feeling the economic pinch, from the grocery aisle to the pharmacy counter. In times like these, programs like Medicaid are more important than ever to keep individuals and families above water. Unfortunately, policymakers are considering drastic cuts to Medicaid that would put the health and economic security of our community at risk. Medicaid is a popular program because it helps people and improves everyday life in our community.

California’s Medicaid program — which is called Medi-Cal — serves about 40 percent of the state’s population and supports people of all walks of life. That’s over 15 million Californians. In Santa Barbara County, the health program is administered by CenCal Health. One in every three residents is enrolled.

As the CEO of CenCal Health, our county’s not-for-profit health plan, I see firsthand how Medicaid positively impacts more than 241,000 people on the Central Coast. The program provides for some of our most vulnerable in times of great need and does so in a compassionate manner. For example, Frances Spencer, a Santa Barbara County resident, needed brain surgery at UCLA. She described how Medicaid through CenCal Health made her surgery possible: “Therefore, CenCal saved my life, and I will always be deeply thankful.”

Marina Owen, CEO, CenCal Health

Medicaid provides essential health coverage to families with low incomes, including many working people who do not have access to employer-sponsored health insurance.

Medicaid keeps families with children, pregnant women, and seniors from worrying about how they’ll pay for the medical care they need. Nearly two-thirds of adults enrolled in Medicaid are working, and many of those who don’t are full-time caregivers, students, or those with a disability. By providing health coverage, Medicaid helps people and families access preventive care and manage their health issues, so they can thrive.

Cutting Medicaid will have significant negative impacts on working families, caregivers, and the broader economy.

Without Medicaid, families with children would struggle to afford necessary medical care, which could lead to worse health outcomes and increased financial stress. This not only affects well-being but also productivity, potentially leading to job loss or school absenteeism.

Medicaid also supports our communities, ensuring a healthy workforce and school-aged children for generations to come. More than 40 percent of births and almost half of U.S. children are covered by Medicaid. This coverage makes sure kids have access to essential health care and sets them up for success. In fact, children who are eligible for Medicaid for most of their childhood earn more as adults and are more likely to attend and complete college.

Medicaid is a job creator, supporting vital roles at local hospitals and health centers.

Our health-care safety net understands that the effect of a strong Medicaid program equals more jobs, more money in the pockets of hardworking people, more opportunity for the next generation, and an overall stronger economy. In state after state, including California, we see evidence of the economic and job security that Medicaid coverage brings.

The Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics agree. Washington’s budget challenges are real and cannot be ignored, but the answer is not to balance the nation’s checkbook on the backs of families and working people. Recently, I had the opportunity to sit down with Dr. Ashrafian, CEO of Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics. He shared that if Medicaid is not protected, it would move the American health-care system in the wrong direction and be devastating for our local community and his patients.

In fact, California voters supported Medicaid in record numbers — 68 percent — through passage of Proposition 35. The Central Coast Medical Association supports local doctors who serve the most vulnerable. Dr. Engstrom, the association’s president, thinks cutting Medicaid could hinder economic growth by weakening the health system and local safety-net. It would also hurt the financial stability of doctors, too.

As a mission-driven organization, CenCal Health is deeply committed to ensuring all individuals, regardless of income, can access the medical care they need. Our longstanding focus on serving Medicaid and other underserved populations on the Central Coast makes us a key partner in promoting better health outcomes for Santa Barbara County residents.

Join us in asking policymakers to protect Medicaid funding. Our families, children, and economy are counting on it.

Marina Owen is CEO of CenCal Health, which ranks among the highest quality local health plans in California and partners with more than 1,800 physicians to fulfill its not-for-profit mission. An organization committed to compassionate service, CenCal Health’s vision is to be a trusted leader advancing health equity so that our communities thrive and achieve optimal health together.