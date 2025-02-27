South Coast Chamber of Commerce Hosts 2025 Regional Business Awards Gala



Director of Communications Mary Lynn Harms-Romo (left) and Chamber President & CEO Kristen Miller | Credit: Courtesy

A veritable who’s who of local business leaders, elected officials, and nonprofit heads gathered on Friday, February 21, at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort for the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Membership Meeting and Regional Business Awards Gala.

A glitzy red-carpet photo and networking session kicked off proceedings before guests gathered in the banquet hall for dinner and the evening’s program.

Outgoing Chamber Chairperson Anne Pazier, owner of Santa Barbara Gift Baskets, got things started alongside Chamber President & CEO Kristen Miller before tossing the gavel to incoming chair Randy Berg — a confessed “electricity nerd” who has played a prominent role in securing a more stable South Coast electric grid, a key component for the area’s blossoming tech sector.

With a splash of elegance and merriment, the evening “celebrates the strength, innovation, and resilience of our entire community,” Miller said. “These businesses, organizations, and leaders exemplify the best of the South Coast, and their stories inspire us all to continue building a thriving and vibrant region together.”

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Membership Meeting and Regional Business Awards Gala on February 21, 2025 | Credit: Courtesy

Alongside speeches and presentations, the lively crowd — which featured elected types such as Congressmember Salud Carbajal, Goleta City Councilmember James Kyriaco, and Santa Barbara city councilmembers Oscar Gutierrez, Kristen Sneddon, and Eric Friedman; Mayor Randy Rowse; and newly elected councilmember Wendy Santamaria — enjoyed a three-course dinner and drinks while applauding various awards handed out, including:

Large Business of the Year: Law firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck.

Small Business of the Year: Events by Rincon

Milestone Business Award: Montecito Bank & Trust

Nonprofit of the Year: Storyteller Children’s Center

Hospitality Business of the Year: The Ritz-Carlton Bacara

Community Impact Award: Santa Barbara Independent

Historical Preservation Award: Santa Barbara Historical Museum

Visionary Arts Leadership Award: Celesta M. Billeci, the Miller McCune Executive Director of UCSB Arts & Lectures

Chamber Champion: Larry Doris

For more information about the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, visit sbcchamber.com.