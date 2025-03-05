Bring Your Appetite to

Santa Barbara Burger Week

Seven Days, 37 Burgers for $10.

Please Eat Responsibly

By Indy Staff | March 6, 2025

Credit: Ben Ciccati

Grab some napkins and loosen those belts — Burger Week 2025 is here.

When we say it’s bigger and better than ever, we’re not kidding — 35 restaurants teamed up with the Independent to offer 37 custom creations, each for $10. With prices the way they are, you know that’s a good deal.

As we do every year, the Independent dispatched its ravenous writers to sample every offering and report their findings. To a burger, all were thought out and served up with the passion and expertise needed to make this simple sandwich formula stand out. There were no winners or losers, just different degrees of juicy excellence.

Your challenge will be deciding which ones to try and how many you can fit in between March 6 and 12 — without hurting yourselves.

Please remember that most of the $10 deals only include the burger and there are stipulations for certain establishments, such as limited hours and days of availability, which have been listed below.

As an added bonus, Validation Ale is offering the “Official Beer of Burger Week” with a number of restaurants pouring their beer alongside their burgers. And don’t forget: We’re running a “Snap. Share. Win!” contest for the best photos taken during the week.

Take a picture of your burger (before you dig in!), share to Instagram with the hashtag #sbindyburgerweek, and then tag @sbindependent. Each photo serves as an entry for the chance to win a $25 restaurant gift card. For an extra entry, snap another photo with a Validation Ale beer, and make sure to tag the restaurants in your post.

Now, let the burger-ing begin!

Shalhoob’s:

BBQ Burger



Shalhoob’s brings the funk and the magic with their signature BBQ Burger, available on their beloved Funk Zone patio and at their new location in the Magnolia Shopping Center. Whether you’re soaking in the sun or watching a game, both places offer the perfect backdrop for enjoying this beefy treat.

Shalhoob’s serves up a one-third-pound chuck patty with sharp Tillamook cheddar, garlic aioli, house pickles, skinny onion rings, and — of course — their signature BBQ sauce on a brioche bun. The burger is an explosion of flavor, the tangy aioli mixing with the sweet-savory BBQ sauce. The onion rings add a nice texture, and it was clear the patty was cooked with love, like it would be at a family cookout.

All of the meats at Shalhoob’s — a family business with three generations, and counting — are grain-fed and free of any hormones or antibiotics. And they source their seafood, fruits, and vegetables from the Santa Barbara area. Meaning, you can eat ethically and deliciously there, all while supporting a local business. —Madeline Slogoff

Dine-in only. 220 Gray Ave. and 5112 Hollister Ave.; (805) 963-7733; shalhoob.com; @shalhoobmeatco

Third Window:

FP Ranch Smoked Wagyu Cheeseburger



The wondrous scent from the smoker will draw you in from a block away. Third Window Brewing is beloved for its smashburger that went from a COVID menu necessity to a phenomenon. But for Burger Week, kitchen lead Estevan Lucas has cooked up the FP Ranch Smoked Wagyu Cheeseburger. As he puts it, “I told Kris [Parker, Third Window’s owner], ‘Let’s do something the complete opposite of what we’re good at.’ ”

Of course, this being Third Window, they’re terrific at this too. Smoky like a good mezcal, the beef is still Wagyu from the Santa Ynez Valley — that FP stands for Fess Parker, natch — and cooked to a juicy medium rare that highlights its substantial grind. A surprisingly high stack of onion, raw, cuts both the smoke and the fat without burning out one’s taste buds. Then there’s some good cheddar melted like a coat of paint and a secret sauce Lucas calls their answer to Thousand Island, but it’s got a more mustard and jalapeño kick to it.

A grilled homemade potato bun with sesame seeds not only keeps things architecturally sound but also adds more flavor. Wash it down with a Witbier brewed with barley and wheat from the FP Ranch, too. —George Yatchisin

Dine-in and to-go, 11:30 a.m. until sold out. 406 E. Haley St., Ste. 3; (805) 979-5090; thirdwindowbrewing.com; @thirdwindowkitchen

Poké House:

Spicy Tuna Slider



For their Burger Week debut, Poké House wanted to make an impression — and boy, did they. Owner Ryan Mai said a competition was held between staff to come up with the most unique burger using ingredients the Paseo Nuevo restaurant already had in stock. “We wanted to capture the essence of a burger while using only seafood,” he said. The winner, created by Alex J. and Diana Y., was rated on look, taste, and whether it held together like a burger.

By my accounts, it’s a gold medal. Chilled sushi rice is shaped into buns, wrapped in seaweed, and topped with a scoop of spicy tuna, mixed greens, cucumbers, and jalapeño before being bathed in a spicy aioli. There’s a lovely crunch from the greens, a nice kick with the raw jalapeños, and a savory aspect with the sweet sushi rice.

The best surprise is that you can hold onto this thing like you would a burger, though you’ll still need chopsticks by the end (I’m not mad about it) to finish up the tasty garnish of mixed greens and grape tomatoes, plus any tuna that may have tumbled onto the plate. For a place that’s been open only since July, I think they’ll fit right in. —Meaghan Tiernan

Dine-in and to-go. 811 State St., Ste. D; (805) 869-2722; poke.house; @poke.house

Sama San Roque:

Sama Smash



The new Sama San Roque has quickly become a go-to hangout for upper State Street neighbors and furry friends. For those who haven’t been able to check out the spacious “Lama Sama,” it’s where the Funk Zone’s popular Lama Dog Taproom and Sama Sama Kitchen have combined forces to deliver a rotating craft beer and wine selection, paired along with a southeast-Asian-influenced food menu.

The Sama Smash (say that three times fast) is delicious and rich with flavor. The foundation of any good smash burger is in the patty, in this case a three-ounce Wagyu patty is topped with miso caramelized onions, fresh shredduce, a sesame cucumber pickle, a slice of Tillamook cheddar cheese, and Sama secret sauce, all wrapped in a Martin’s potato bun. The sauce, which complemented the burger incredibly well, had flavors of garlic, shallots, ginger, and scallions all blended into an aioli. “A chashu aioli,” said Chef Tyler Peek.

Peek, cofounder of Sama Sama Kitchen, initially found his inspiration for southeast Asian flavors from time spent in working in restaurants in Bali. “Staying true to the flavors,” he said. It’s an influence you can see and taste when taking a look at the menu they offer at Sama San Roque. The menu also features their signature tamarind BBQ chicken wings, which recently took home the Best of Santa Barbara® award for Best Chicken Wings. —Xavier Pereyra

Dine-in and to-go. 3435 State St.; (805) 450-8288; samasamakitchen.com; @samasanroque

The Nugget Bar & Grill:

Bob’s Burger



Stepping out of the sunshine and into the Nugget transported me into a dreamy, distant land. The charming, kitschy wall decor and wooden paneling captured the essence of a Texas steakhouse, with the comforting feeling of a hometown eatery. Serving up steaks, salads, and seafood, the Nugget has nailed comfort food and is a solace staple for locals.

The Nugget serves up a fresh take on a classic PB&J with their Bob’s Burger. Their specialty melt features a patty, Skippy crunchy peanut butter, grape jelly, crispy bacon, and crispy onions, all on a brioche bun, served with pickles on the side.

The crunchiness of the peanut butter and onions give texture, while the jelly adds a pleasantly sweet note to the predominantly savory flavor. The fluffy bun balances the juicy patty, and the pickles juxtapose the umami flavors with a tangy kick. Bob’s Burger breathes new life into a childhood staple, transporting me back with each pleasantly messy bite.—Madeline Slogoff

Dine-in and to-go. 5687 Calle Real; (805) 964-5200; 2318 Lillie Avenue, Summerland; (805) 969-6135; nuggetbarandgrill.com; @thenuggetofgoleta

Finch & Fork:

Cuban Frita



Shawn Michaud, chef at Finch & Fork, was meant for Burger Week. He was a founding member of the Nashville Hamburger Club, claiming he and his wife would split three burgers a day for that renowned food town’s burger week. Then a Miami trip 18 months ago left him wanting to create Cuban food.

That’s why we now get to enjoy the Cuban Frita. That starts with a quarter-pound of beef seasoned chorizo-style, juicy and spicy, with a great density on the grind of the meat. Onions, well-grilled, soak up the chorizo fat to become über-onions. There’s a thin layer of Swiss you could almost miss except for its hint of dairy funk, some vivid pickle slices, and romaine for crunch. Spicy ketchup gooses along the heat from the meat — you don’t notice all the spice a bite or two in, but when you finish, your mouth’s got a happy glow. The other fun twist? A smattering of shoestring fries between the brioche buns — this burger comes with its side inside. Michaud likes to think of it as his nod to a California burrito. —George Yatchisin

Dine-in only. 31 W. Carrillo St.; (805) 879-9100; finchandforkrestaurant.com; @finchandfork

The Nook:

Southern Comfort



Located in the repurposed blue shipping container inside the Funk Zone’s Waterline complex, The Nook makes its Burger Week debut this year with a big, spicy splash: the Southern Comfort burger. A mashup of a pulled-pork sandwich and traditional burger, the towering twofer features a classic beef patty topped with BBQ pulled pork, chili-lime coleslaw, habanero pimento cheddar, fried jalapeños, and a smear of Dijon mustard on a brioche bun. While the spice-forward burger does carry some tongue-tingling kick, it’s balanced out nicely by the juicy beef patty and subtly sweet and succulent pulled pork — the latter regulars will recognize from the Nook’s recurring sandwich special.

Chef Michael Amador, who took over the Nook in 2021 and opened Nook Pizzeria next door, notes that the Southern Comfort is practically two meals in one for half the price of their regular-menu burgers, making it easily one of the best bargains this Burger Week. With all those moving parts, though, it can get a bit messy, so you may want to grab a fork and knife, a fistful of napkins, and a secluded nook of your own before getting too comfortable with this delicious good ol’ burger. —Jackson Friedman

Dine-in only. 116 Santa Barbara St.; thenooksb.com; @nooksantabarbara

Kyle’s Kitchen:

The Mountain Climber



There’s a lot to like about Kyle’s Kitchen — the backstory of a family’s love for their son with special needs; the philanthropy that’s baked into their business model; and the fact that they just celebrated 10 years of service, dishing out 5 million burgers and raising more than $300,000 for local special needs organizations.

But what sometimes gets lost in the well-deserved hype is how legitimately and consistently excellent their food is. Here’s a chance to remind yourself.

The Mountain Climber is a high-altitude stack of fire-grilled, all-natural beef, pepper Jack cheese, crispy onion strings, sliced jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, and jalapeño aioli. The first bite is a challenge — you’ll have to stretch your jaw. But two or three chomps in, and the burger compresses squarely in your maw as flavor literally drips to the tray, just waiting to be mopped up with fries. Doing the hard work is one of the most impressive burger buns I’ve come across. That’s because, I learned, every Kyle’s Kitchen bun is made fresh daily in-house.

Attached to the Hollister Avenue location is a taproom filled with Central Coast favorites — Figueroa Mountain, Captain Fatty’s, Firestone, Topa Topa, and so on. The stools called my name, but I was on the clock, so I went with a strawberry lemonade instead. I left happy, full, and light enough to climb — maybe not a mountain, but a good-sized hill. —Tyler Hayden

Dine-in, to-go, and delivery. 7000 Hollister Ave., (805) 845-3436; 5723 Calle Real, (805) 845-2260; kyleskitchen.com; @kyleskitchensb

Creekside:

The Creek Burger



Down by the creek, equipped with actual flowing water at the moment, the beloved Creekside continues to offer country-fried atmosphere. With country music on the box (the live music policy has been on hiatus since COVID) and blue gingham tablecloths on the outdoor patio tables, the setting is more than ripe for a good all-American burger, and what we get with the Creekside Burger ain’t no downstream fare.

Most importantly, the meat of the matter is a delectable triple threat, a hefty patty of blended brisket, sirloin, and chuck, which puts life-affirming goodness in your mouth. Outer elements may be old familiars — melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle — with the custom touches of a savory brioche bun from Edna’s Bakery and the mystery tang of “Creek sauce.” To load on other exotic extras or deviations from tradition would be irrelevant here and distracting from the beefy motherlode.

This is not to disparage the other two burger entries on the menu, the BBQ burger and Pepperjack Burger, but the in-house Creekside model stands apart and basks in old-school glory, which goes well with the gingham tablecloth and sonic notes of twang and Creekside water trickle. —Josef Woodard

Dine-in only. 4444 Hollister Ave.; (805) 770-3200; thecreeksidesb.com; @creeksidesb

Intermezzo by Wine Cask:

Cask Burger



Looking for an elegant burger experience with all of the relaxation of a white-tablecloth experience but none of the pretension? Saunter down to the lovely and lively Intermezzo by Wine Cask. Since John O’Neil, a former punk-rock musician and local restaurateur, took over ownership of the historic restaurant — with rock ‘n’ roll playing on the excellent sound system, bright white walls dotted with framed photos of iconic musicians, and energetic service at the ready — Intermezzo offers both luxury and revelry.

Pull up a seat at the bar (where hopefully Cynthia is working to welcome you with real heart and a refreshing cocktail) or grab a cozy table, choose your glass of European or local wine (may I recommend the velvety Presqu’ile pinot noir?) and feel your worries melt away. For Burger Week, this Anacapa Street oasis is offering their large, juicy, and decadent Cask Burger.

“The Cask Burger is a perfect blend of high-quality ingredients and thoughtful preparation,” Jenny Roberts, Restaurant and Events Administrator, said. With one bite of this flavorful custom blend of California-raised Certified Angus Beef from Harris Ranch, I was blown away. The patty is topped with a melty and nutty fontina cheese, perfectly caramelized onions, a delightfully creamy lemon garlic aioli, little gems, heirloom tomatoes, and house-made “mustard pickles,” all wrapped in a toasty potato bun. Pair it with a side of their addictive sea-salt fries to savor your evening even more. —Rebecca Horrigan

Dine-in only, closed Sunday and Monday. 813 Anacapa St.; (805) 966-9463; intermezzosb.com; @intermezzosb

Mesa Burger:

Surf & Turf III



One of my favorite things about traveling is coming home to Santa Barbara. No matter where I go, our idyllic beachside enclave romances me upon my return. After four days in Chicago last week, I went straight from the airport to Mesa Burger. With its sunny patio, friendly staff, and surfboards on the walls, this hometown hangout exudes a locals’ vibe that makes walking through its doors feel like a homecoming. After a one-year hiatus for a couple of smashburgers, Burger Week 2025 sees the third incarnation of the joint’s fabulous surf & turf burger.

Hefty grilled shrimp and crispy bacon are topped with melting pepper Jack cheese and a healthy heap of arugula, all atop a juicy six-ounce local beef patty. The mouthwatering brioche bun hailing from Edna’s Bakery in S.L.O. is slathered with garlic aioli on one side and red pepper aioli on the other. You’ll have the option to add a roasted jalapeño — my advice is to go for it. You only live once, and Burger Week only comes ’round once a year. Speaking of which, the Surf & Turf III is not on Mesa Burger’s regular menu, so don’t miss your chance. It’ll make you feel right at home. —Sarah Sinclair

Dine-in and to-go. 315 Meigs Rd. and 7010 Marketplace Dr.; mesaburger.com; @mesaburgersb

Padaro Beach Grill:

Mariachi Burger



Nothing compares to chowing down on a burger at Padaro Beach Grill, just a stone’s throw from the ocean. Especially when that burger is their Mariachi Burger — a specialty offering that features a charbroiled prime beef patty, melted Jack cheese, roasted red peppers, pickled jalapeños, green leaf lettuce, tomato, and red onion.

But it doesn’t stop there. The fresh brioche bun is decorated with a dollop of avocado and chipotle mayo. Oh, and I can’t forget the star of the show: crispy tortilla chips drizzled with Ranchula sauce, a combination of ranch and Cholula. This unique burger was a concept created by Padaro’s kitchen staff, who played around with different ingredients and flavors until landing on the perfect combination.

Once my buzzer went off, I practically sprinted to the pickup window. The phone ate first. After a few aesthetic snaps of the behemoth of a burger, I took my inaugural bite and was hit with an explosion of flavor.

Each ingredient is perfectly balanced — there’s no skimping here. With every bite, the flavors meld together into a one-of-a-kind harmony. The pickled jalapeños were the highlight, adding a perfect kick of spice without being too overwhelming. I usually dip my burgers in ranch, but the Mariachi Burger didn’t warrant that; the Ranchula sauce did the trick. —Tiana Molony

Dine-in, delivery, and to-go. 3765 Santa Claus Ln.; (805) 566-9800; padarobeachgrill.com; @padarobeachgrill

Yellow Belly Tap:

The Micho Burger



The reason Yellow Belly chef Manny Torres named his burger “The Micho Burger” is beautifully simple: “It’s mi chorizo,” he laughed. The house-made pork and beef chorizo patty is his own creation. It’s freaking delicious.

Not quite a torta, but full of Mexican flavor, the chorizo’s subtle kick is balanced out by melty pepper Jack cheese, avocado, pico de gallo, garlic aioli, and (a delicate shmear) of lime crema on a brioche bun.

Torres messed around with the recipe for three months, finding the perfect burger equilibrium just for Burger Week. And every ingredient is fresh, never frozen — “You’re not going to see a Sysco truck out front,” he chuckled.

I took one bite of the burger and immediately had juice dripping down my fingers. Stuff was falling out all over the place, but don’t worry, it tastes just as good on a fork as it does on a bun. Pair it with one of the restaurant’s light lagers, and it becomes more than a meal. It’s an experience.

The perfectly casual restaurant is only open for dinner on weekdays, but this burger is worth fitting into your schedule (and your stomach). —Callie Fausey

Dine-in only. 2611 De la Vina St.; (805) 770-5694; yellowbellytap.com; @yellowbellytap

The Anchor Rose:

The Anchor Burger



You can’t beat the rooftop view at The Anchor Rose. It’s located right in the harbor, so you can enjoy a meal and get a 360-degree look at the Pacific. And not just that — the drinks and craft cocktails are top-notch. The food itself is a reflection of Santa Barbara: “inspired by the sea, the surf, and the laid-back atmosphere for which this area is famous.”

The Anchor Burger is a perfect meal to pair with a beer or cocktail (my personal favorite is the Siren’s Song, the first gin and tonic I’ve enjoyed). You’ll get a juicy one-third-pound beef patty on a soft brioche bun coated with their special (and secret) house sauce. It’s like a Thousand Island, but there is some different twist added into it that the chefs won’t reveal. The burger is also served with lettuce, tomato, and onion for a great ratio of the classics in each bite.

You can also pair your burger with some live music this weekend and through the rest of the year, as The Anchor Rose hosts local shows. They’re also known for giving back to the community and frequently working with nonprofit organizations, donating their space for meetings, donor events, and fundraisers. —Richelle Boyd

Dine-in and to-go. 113 Harbor Wy.; (805) 770-5069; theanchorrose.com; @theanchorrose

Eureka!:

American Burger



If you’re looking for the perfect spot to enjoy burger week with your furry four-legged companion, eureka! You have found it. I slipped on Scout’s leash and headed downtown to sample their classic American Burger, complete with a generous side of fries.

The toasted brioche bun tipped aside to reveal a towering masterpiece: a grilled red onion, lettuce, tomato, special sauce, and house-made pickles all sequestered under a seasoned beef patty and a slice of American Swiss cheese. American Swiss? I decided to eat first and ask questions later. The perfect amount of crunch — thanks, pickles! — and just the right amount of sauce — moist but not too drippy — complemented the buttery, chewy cheese. About that cheese: American Swiss blends the nutty flavor of Swiss plus the melty texture of American, arguably the best of both breeds.

When I remarked to my server that the burger and fries might be too much for me to manage in one sitting, he shared that they are happy to substitute an arugula salad for the fries. I’m glad I didn’t know that before diving in. The fries were delicious. Plus, my walk home with Scout helped me work off the feast! —Sarah Sinclair

Dine-in only. 601 Paseo Nuevo; (805) 618;3388; eurekarestaurantgroup.com; @eurekasantabarbara

Validation Ale:

Validation Smashburger



Uptown Santa Barbara neighbors scored big-time when Validation Ale opened their Annex this winter, providing an airy, family-friendly hangout with their evolving lineup of brews, a standout menu that’s leagues above any regular “bar food,” live sports on multiple screens, and an attached golf simulator to boot. They’re also open for lunch, offering pizza by the slice, including the new Reuban ’Za with corned beef and sauerkraut. But the star of the show this week is the Validation Smashburger, a regular — and ultra-popular — item at a discounted price.

The smashburger field is a crowded one. But to my mind and mouth, Validation’s is among the very best. It’s made with two hand-packed Wagyu patties infused with diced bacon, onion, and jalapeño and pressed hard on the grill to get that crispy, caramelized crust that locks in the juices. The brioche bun and melty American cheese further seal the package.

The patties alone would make this burger a candidate for the mayor of Flavor Town, but what puts it over the top are the homemade brown-sugar BBQ and chipotle-aioli sauces. They mix and meld amazingly well with the sweet-spicy balance that so many attempt and so few achieve. The mess on your hands and plate by the end is considerable, but absolutely forgivable. “We’re a brewery,” said manager Kaity Dean, “but we have awesome, affordable food.” Amen. —Tyler Hayden

Dine-in and to-go. 102 E. Yanonali St. and 2840 De la Vina St.; (805) 500-3111; validationale.com; @validationale

Del Pueblo Café:

Mexican Street Burger



When Giselle Cuevas and Victor Camargo took over Del Pueblo Café last year, they inherited a beloved Mexican joint with a loyal following but also a number of challenges, not least of which was the recent death of a co-owner, followed by the pandemic. It was a heavy lift — including career changes and a steep learning curve — but the couple has persevered, enshrining the recipes and folk art that make the 30-year-old restaurant so appealing while also making the necessary changes to rekindle its heyday success.

One of those forward-thinking moves is their Mexican Street Burger, an homage to the kind of crafty, meaty fare you get from vendors down south. The regular fixings are there — onion, lettuce, tomato, Jack cheese — but it’s enhanced in a major way with a thick slice of ham, thin pineapple ring, and healthy slather of guacamole, which is made in-house every morning and again in the afternoon for dinner. The effect is a fresh, smoky-sweet burger that goes down slow but easy and feels different from the competition in the best way possible.

If you’re still hungry (which is doubtful) or in the mood for one of Del Pueblo’s classics instead, try their mole enchiladas stuffed with plantains or camarón encilantrado with cilantro and pasilla pepper. Whatever your main course, pair it with one of their rotating homemade aguas frescas, like pepino-and-lime or the more savory-leaning pecan. —Tyler Hayden

Dine-in and to-go, Monday-Sunday, noon-2 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. 5134 Hollister Ave.; (805) 692-8800; dpcsb.com; @delpueblocafe

Home Plate Grill:

Haskell’s Burger



It didn’t figure that Home Plate Grill, located on Calle Real in far west Goleta, would offer light, low-calorie fare. The baseball theme pretty much gives that away. Think hot dogs and nachos, but hamburgers also abound.

There’s a minor-league ballpark in Illinois that infamously serves a thick burger topped with two slices of bacon and sharp cheddar cheese wrapped between two slices of a Krispy Kreme glazed doughnut.

“A doughnut around it?” said Ken Johnston. “Wow.”

Johnston is the proprietor of Home Plate, and his locally named Haskell’s Burger is nutritionally more complex. There is a one-third-pound beef patty, pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, pickles, and tomato. The addition of grilled jalapeño peppers, red onions, and pineapple makes it something special, a combination of heat and sweet. There’s also a spicy aioli sauce, and it’s all loosely secured in a toasted brioche bun. “It’s going to be messy,” Johnston said, and fortunately there is a napkin dispenser on the table.

A glance around the six-table dining room — there’s also a patio out front — reveals that women’s softball has a certain prominence. Johnston became acquainted with Jo Evans, UCSB’s dynamic coach, and Home Plate became a sponsor of the Gaucho team. Displays of a signed softball and team picture show their appreciation. —John Zant

Dine-in and to-go. 7398 Calle Real, Ste. C; (805) 845-3323; homeplategoleta.com; @homeplate805

The Victor Restaurant and Bar:

The Victor Burger



The Victor’s patio reminds me of a hot summer night in July, where the sun is still up at 8 p.m. and the slight breeze takes the edge off the day’s heat. The Victor Burger is the meal you want when it gets just cool enough to throw on a sweater — the exact weather in Santa Ynez in March, coincidentally.

The first thing you taste is a pristine char on the triple-threat patty, with Wagyu tri-tip, Wagyu filet, and short rib all mashed into one. A layer of balsamic onions provides a tangy sweetness to the bite — just enough zest for a brief shock, but not so much as to impede on the rest of your burger-eating experience. Complete with the usual suspects — crunchy lettuce, sharp cheddar, and the ever-elusive “special sauce” — the Victor Burger is a delicious take on my favorite summer comfort food.

The showstopper, however, was the sesame bun, baked to pillow-like perfection by The Baker’s Table just down the street. Such a fluffy bun can rarely hold all those ingredients together, but the structural integrity of this burger was astounding.

And fries are optional. But you want the fries. I promise. —Margaux Lovely

Dine-in bar seat only; no reservations; first come, first served. 3631 Sagunto St., Santa Ynez; (805) 695-2999; thevictor.us; @thevictor_sy

Dave’s Dogs Grill:

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich



If you’ve wondered what the kids are eating these days, one of their stops is Dave’s Dogs Grill. This hangout across the street from San Marcos High School has a great menu that hosts their classic dogs, burgers, and fries and adds something new each month.

Their chipotle chicken sandwich features perfectly crisped sous vide chicken, a tasty and refreshing creamy chipotle aioli that compliments and cools the jalapeños and is finished with melted mozzarella cheese, bacon, and fresh lettuce. Don’t be fooled by the jalapeños — they bring a delicious warmth to the burger instead of an overbearing heat. Each bite has a savory crunch, and their chipotle aioli sauce has a sweeter blend.

Dave’s has a wide selection of fries as well — from classic cut to loaded fries with cheeses and meats. And even better, they have vegan and vegetarian options too. The location offers discounts for high school students, arcade-style games, and an outdoor seating area. Owner David Reynoso started Dave’s Dogs as a hot dog cart on Milpas Street, and he makes a point to give back to the community through community events like car shows. —Richelle Boyd

Dine-in and to-go, closed Sunday. 149 S. Turnpike Rd.; (805) 770-7772; davesdogs805.com; @davesdogs805

Bluewater Grill:

Angus Burger



I always feel funny eating something other than seafood at a seafood restaurant. It seems blasphemous. Especially at a place like Bluewater Grill, where roasted striped sea bass and chipotle blackened swordfish are on the menu. (Both locally and sustainably caught, by the way.) But sitting at the bar, nursing a Friday afternoon cocktail, and watching the boats bob in Fool’s Anchorage, a burger felt not only acceptable, but utterly right.

The Angus Burger sticks to what the classic cheeseburger does best — a healthy-sized patty charred to perfection; gooey cheddar cheese peeking out the sides; cool, crunchy lettuce and onion; a slab of fresh heirloom tomato; and thin layer of velvety mayo. The fries are exceptionally good, too — golden-browned and lightly seasoned.

Across the restaurant, a party of 30 laughed, sang, and ordered another round. Families on vacation breathed in the ocean from a second-story balcony. And I, happy and full, took the long way back to my car, passing McConnell’s and a Starbucks. The smart move would have been a small black drip. But I made the better move and ended my lunch with a scoop of salted caramel chip. —Tyler Hayden

Dine-in only. 15 E. Cabrillo Blvd.; (805) 845-5121; bluewatergrill.com; @bluewatergrill

Petra Café:

Falafel Burger



Petra Café is both a new and old member of Santa Barbara’s mini Restaurant Row along East Cota Street, which includes stalwarts like Joe’s Café and the increasingly elegant Black Sheep Restaurant. Known as Foxtail Kitchen for the past decade, Petra opened in 2024 under the same ownership, serving up delicious meals derived from the recipes of Falah Maayah’s Jordanian grandmother.

For the Indy’s Burger Week, Petra’s chefs transformed their falafel wrap into a large, round patty, with a crunchy slaw of lettuce, green onions, and tahini on top, described Diego Diaz, who was in the kitchen on a quiet Wednesday afternoon. The soft toasted bun covered rounds of grilled sliced eggplant and fresh tomato that accompanied the falafel patty, with unexpected but bright-tasting spears of pickled red turnip placed within.

If you’ve never had falafel, it’s fabulous, especially dipped in tahini sauce. Made of chickpeas, herbs, and spices, the savory and filling fritter makes a flavorful plant-based contrast to a beef burger. Comfortable with colorful pillows, the wood-paneled café has a small patio in the back and also serves up halal meat dishes, coffee “made fresh in the sand,” board games, and hookah. —Jean Yamamura

Dine-in only. 14 E. Cota St.; (805) 637-0945; foxtailsb.com; @petracafe24

Gala:

Gala’s Burger



After spending two decades in Spain, restaurateurs Tara Penke and Jaime Riesco returned to Santa Barbara and opened Gala with the intention to create and serve the food that they love. And let me be the first to say: There is a lot of love in this burger.

It comes in the form of a juicy, grass-fed five-ounce Angus beef patty, Havarti cheese, one of their famous fried green tomatoes (which are fabulous even on their own), pickles, lettuce, and raita sauce, all placed between two pillowy brioche buns.

There are so many standout flavors in each bite, but if I was forced (against my will, of course) to choose one, it would be the herbaceous, slightly acidic raita sauce, which balances out the richness of the beef and cheese perfectly.

Gala, a relatively new restaurant on the Santa Barbara food scene, is also known for their gorgeous cocktails, delectable tapas, and seasonal Mediterranean fare. The chic bohemian atmosphere — and now Gala’s Burger — make it well worth the visit. —Bryce Eller

Dine-in only. 705 Anacapa St.; (805) 869-2813; galasb.com; @galarestaurantsb

Little Bird Kitchen:

LBK Burger



Tucked into a corner of the Santa Barbara Public Market, Little Bird Kitchen has been quietly churning out some of the city’s highest-quality casual American cuisine, with a crew of fine-dining chefs using their combined experience to cook up the best versions of what people really want: burgers, fries, shakes, corn dogs, and wings.

Chef-owner Josh Brown came up through the kitchens of Intermezzo and bouchon. The LBK burger is a prime example of his attention to ingredients, with each hand-selected from the best purveyors Brown could find. “Every single ingredient on the burger is important, and we make sure those are all premiums,” he said.

It starts, of course, with a quarter-pound hand-rolled ball of grass-fed Harris Ranch Angus beef, delivered and ground fresh every other day and pressed onto the flattop grill to order. The patty is topped with New School American cheese and stacked on a soft Martin’s potato roll — the only choice for a proper burger, nowadays — with house-made LBK sauce on top of a pile of crisp shredded lettuce, farm-fresh tomato, crunchy red onion, and Guss’s pickles.

Together, these individual ingredients combine to reflect that nostalgic ideal we have when we crave a burger: simple, crafted with care, and damn delicious. —Ryan P. Cruz

Dine-in and to-go. 38 W. Victoria St.; (805) 303-7865; littlebirdsb.com; @littlebird_sb

Crushcakes & Café:

El Diablo Burger



The cupcake queen is back. Crushcakes & Café owner Shannon Gaston has been feeding locals out of her Anacapa Street and Hollister Avenue locations since 2008. Even with her new venture (pickleball and cupcakes for the win!), she’s still a regular at her inclusive, cozy, coffee houses, serving up full breakfast and lunch menus, along with signature sweet treats.

It’s why, on any day of the week, any time of the day, you’ll see a stream of customers popping in and out. If you haven’t stopped in for their lunch, swing by this week for their Burger Week special, and regular on the menu, the El Diablo.

A turkey burger topped with avocado, Jack cheese, sauteed jalapeños and onions, all served on a grilled brioche bun, this is one of those burgers that once you pick up, you can’t put down. The sweetness from the long-simmered onions and mix of spices from their homemade turkey patty combines to create a balance of sweet and savory. The real kicker — coming in from both the jalapeño and spicy aioli — is mellowed out thanks to creamy avocado and crunch of fresh lettuce. Just make sure to bring a stack of napkins. —Meaghan Tiernan

Dine-in and to-go. 1315 Anacapa St., (805) 963-9353; 5392 Hollister Ave., (805) 845-2780; crushcakes.com; @crushcakescafe

CAYA at The Leta Hotel:

CAYA Smashburger



Nestled in The Leta Hotel, CAYA Restaurant is offering a steal of a Burger Week deal in the Goodland. A large beef patty smothered in melted cheddar cheese and topped with crispy fried onions, lettuce, and tomato awaits residents of Goleta and beyond who want to treat themselves to an indulgent burger getaway. The laid-back coastal ambiance of CAYA lives up to its “Come as You Are” name and exudes an easy, breezy, beachy energy with pastel pillows dotting cozy booths and mountain and poolside views to boot.

In true Central Coast spirit, their wine list offers a lovely selection, including the refreshing Lieu Dit sauvignon blanc. Or go with the classic burger and a beer combination, pairing your smashburger with a Czech pilsner from local favorite Draughtsmen. Another option is to go full vacation mode and try one of their cocktails, like the Gintastic Voyage with cucumber-infused gin, green chartreuse, honeydew black peppercorn, and lime.

The best part? Their delectable French fries come with the burger. The warm service put me in treat-yourself mode, so I also ordered their tasty brussels sprouts roasted with onions, honey, balsamic, and shishito peppers. When you’re in the mood for a little bit of local luxury and vacation vibes, head over to CAYA. —Rebecca Horrigan

Dine-in only, in CAYA restaurant 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and Leta Bar 4-9 p.m. 5650 Calle Real;

(805) 964-1288; cayarestaurant.com; @cayarestaurant

The Brewhouse:

The Mooana Burger



This burger is packed with fresh ingredients and is the ideal blend of spicy and sweet. It features a tamarind-based Asian sauce that highlights the pineapple and grilled jalapeño, while the pepper Jack cheese adds yet another level of flavor. It’s also got lettuce, mayonnaise, and tomato to round out this juicy, delicious burger. Called the Mooana Burger, it’s filled with Hawaiian flair and kicks of spice.

It’s easy to see how co-owners Grant Danely and Joal Clayton were inspired — both are Santa Barbara locals and have connections to our fishing industry. They cook with local rockfish and other sea life caught off our shores. And more than that, they keep the original Brewhouse traditions alive. They still host live music once a month, have trivia nights, and display the work of Santa Barbara artists inside the restaurant with art and wine night each month. They offer smashburger Mondays each week, and — hot tip — this burger will be offered as a special tropical smashburger this Monday.

The Brewhouse also has an amazing deal on Tuesdays — kids can eat free — and recently updated their outside seating area. —Richelle Boyd

Dine-in and to-go. 229 W. Montecito St.; (805) 884-4664; sbbrewhouse.com; @sbbrewhouse

La Paloma Café:

Paloma Burger



This historic building, originally established as a restaurant in 1940, has great outdoor seating with stunning art inside and a menu packed with classic farm-to-table fare. It’s a beautiful stop on the Burger Week trail, with a mouthwatering burger in store for you.

The Paloma Burger features savory American Wagyu beef; soft, flavorful French onions; crisp, fresh lettuce; Gruyère; yellow mustard; and aioli. It’s an elevated take on the classic burger flavors and pairs perfectly with the crispy, salty Kennebec fries.

Chef John Parker has a background in wood-fired cooking and brings the Central Coast’s freshest ingredients forward — this burger highlights both talents. He’s looking at adding new menu items soon, so be on the lookout. But for now, sit back, take in the atmosphere, and enjoy the Paloma Burger. —Richelle Boyd

Dine-in only, lunch (Wed.-Fri., 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.), brunch (Sat.-Sun., 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.), dinner (only 5-6:30 p.m.). 702 Anacapa St., (805) 966-7029; lapalomasb.com; @lapalomasb

Blackbird:

BB Smashburger



It was an unseasonably hot Wednesday, so stepping off the busy street into Blackbird was a relief. Like its namesake, the restaurant is cool, dark, and elegant. Inside the striking arched doors, red and black tiles sweep the floor. Brass light fixtures line the walls and drop from the inky ceiling, giving a glow to the white marble tabletops and a bar that runs the length of the room.

It was at that bar that I dug into the BB Smashburger. The six ounces of grass-fed beef were cooked to a succulent medium rare with irresistibly melty American cheese and two buttery slices of little gem lettuce. Now, normally, I’m not a tomato person. (I’m not proud of it; that’s just the way it’s always been.) But something about this burger’s hothouse tomatoes — richly colored and glistening fresh — looked too good to pick off. So, I broke four decades of tradition and kept the package intact. I’m glad I did, and I now understand why the veggie is a near-requisite ingredient for a well-balanced burger. Maybe I’m finally growing up.

This is Blackbird’s first year participating in Burger Week, and they’re off to a very fine start. If you find yourself there and the time is right, get a cocktail too. Try the Helluvagoodnight (Charles Goodnight bourbon, Amaro Averna, Angostura bitters, Regan’s Orange Bitters) or the Hitchcock Presents… (vodka, activated charcoal, elderflower, blackberry juice, lemon, elderflower liqueur, mint). —Tyler Hayden

Dine-in only. 36 State St.; (805) 882-0135; blackbirdsb.com; @hotelcalifornian

The Cruisery:

Bacon Jam Affair



The cycling-themed Cruisery is, appropriately, a great place to ride your bike to, located at the ocean end of the traffic-free State Street promenade. The restaurant sports a terrific outdoor patio, the perfect mix of shade and sun, with the high-top tables that I like. Along with several burgers, it boasts a nice mix of menu items, from a long appetizer list to happy hour tapas to flatbreads. And the extra-crispy shoestring-style French fries are outstanding.

But let’s introduce the star of the show: The extra-cheesy Burger Week special called Bacon Jam Affair! It arrived drooling with cheddar-y goodness. One bite revealed that while the toppings were extra-crisp and the bacon jam was zingy and unique, it was the patty itself that stole the show. The Cruisery’s special was special indeed, oozing just the right amount of juice (extra napkin, please!) while letting the meat remain the star of a busy show.

A bonus tip: Ask about the Gift a Meal program. For simply posting a photo of your meal at The Cruisery, a food charity will donate the cost of a meal to a local shelter or food bank. That’s gotta count for good calorie karma, right? —Jim Buckley

Dine-in only. 501 State St.; (805) 729-3553; thecruisery.com; @thecruisery

Santa Barbara Food Connection:

SBFC Burger



The SBFC Burger is bursting with flavors. It comes with two grilled beef patties topped with cheese, grilled onions and jalapeños, crispy bacon, a delicious house sauce, and homemade guacamole to top it all off. The thick-cut fries are an added charge, but it’s totally worth it. Just be sure to grab a couple sides of ranch and barbeque sauce.

True to the “Connection” name, this Eastside eatery is always out in the community, serving out of their food truck or delivering burritos. In fact, they’ve become one of the most popular delivery options around. They have a large menu full of tasty items; I’m also a fan of their classic smashburger. They’re busiest right after school, when they offer students a discount. —Richelle Boyd

Dine-in and to-go, only available between 1-7 p.m. 900 N. Milpas St.; (805) 869-2007; @santabarbarafoodconnection

S.B. Fish Market & Restaurant:

Ellwood Smashburger, West Coast Salmon Burger, and Ahi Tuna Burger



The Santa Barbara Fish Market might not be the first spot that comes to mind when you hear the words “Burger Week,” but their new restaurant and market in Goleta is bringing a triple threat this year with two fish-based options and one good old smashburger.

The Goleta outpost offers a taste of the delicious possibilities that spring from thoughtfully sourced meat and seafood with a full menu created by the wise hands of Executive Chef Paul Osbourne, who was formerly at the Rosewood Miramar Beach.

“We have access to the highest-quality fish, so we figured, why not get into the burger game and have an outlet for some of our amazing local fish,” Osbourne said.

The delightful Ahi Burger is Japanese-inspired and consists of a flavorful ahi tuna patty layered with American cheese, an onion ring, shaved cabbage, and tomato, and drizzled with a delectable Tonkatsu sauce in a cloud-like brioche bun graced with a cilantro pistou. The West Coast Salmon Burger adorns a fresh salmon patty with bouncy butter lettuce, bright flavors of fennel slaw, Dijon aioli, dill, and a cured tomato, all atop the heavenly brioche bun.

The Ellwood Smashburger delivers those classic flavors with a combination of chuck and brisket patties smothered with secret sauce, shredded lettuce, caramelized onions, and Pacific pickles. Pair any of these beauties with a refreshing beverage, like the High Seas Mead, and you’ve got the perfect taste of S.B. for pescatarians and land-lovers alike. —Rebecca Horrigan

Dine-in and to-go. 7127 Hollister Ave., Ste. 18; (805) 966-1000; sbfish.com; @sbfishmarketgoleta

Islands Restaurant:

Big Wave Burger with Cheese



In Marcel Proust’s 1913 novel Swann’s Way, a character bit into a madeleine (a kind of French cookie) and the resulting swarm of nostalgic taste sensations and memories kicked off the 1.2 million words of Proust’s seven-book epic, Remembrance of Things Past. In late February, I had a similar experience chomping into an Islands Big Wave Burger.

My editor, Tyler, then asked me for 200 words. Proust wept.

Why the meaty memories? Well, when I was a young man gallivanting around Los Angeles, the Islands restaurant on Pico Boulevard was one of my second homes. After games with my Wheezers softball team, we would repair to Islands and demolish burgers and fries.

So, when I ate with relish the Islands Big Wave burger in Santa Barbara, I bit my madeleine. The perfectly made patty; the full slice of crunchy onion; the firm-but-yielding tomato slice; the “secret seasoning” that I added from a tabletop shaker; and the bluntly cut, perfectly fried fries sent me slipping back on the timestream, the reality of Santa Barbara vanishing to the pull of the past. That Proust guy knew what he was talking about, and if he’d had this burger, he would have ignored Tyler. And so it goes.

Make your own madeleine memories at this family-friendly, big-groups-welcome, multiple-sports-TVs spot in La Cumbre Plaza. Also, as a legendarily slow eater, I really appreciated how the entire pile o’ burger stayed neat and compact, even as I put down the remnants of it between bites to savor memory, carrying me ceaselessly into the past. —Jim Buckley

Dine-in only. 3825 State St.; (805) 946-0044; islandsrestaurants.com; @islandssb

Corner Tap:

CT Pizza Burger



There’s no better place to welcome longer days than one with a bird’s-eye view of the Pacific and a long list of cold beverages. Corner Tap is your spot to cozy up next to fire pits and grab some mouth-watering nosh; this year, indulge in some Vitamin D and Vitamin A for Corner Tap’s second Burger Week contribution, the CT Pizza Burger.

Despite serving an array of comfort-food favorites while being most known for their Detroit-style pizza, a burger has never been on the regular menu. And unlike last year’s poultry option (Maple Chicken Burger), this year, Chef Marco Garibay is sticking to what he does best: pizza. Well, sorta.

The CT Pizza Burger is a slice of pie wrapped up in a patty-melt-style ’wich. Spicy pepperoni stacked high on toasted sourdough, tangy pizza sauce (the same homemade stuff they put on their regular Detroit-style pizza), and creamy mozzarella paired with a beef patty give your tastebuds a real treat. The sourdough gets soft thanks to layers of sauce and cheese, saving the roof of your mouth.

The friendly staff will encourage you to pair your burger with a cold beer, which I highly recommend as well. —Meaghan Tiernan

Dine-in, delivery, and to-go. 1905 Cliff Dr.; (805) 690-2739; sbcornertap.com; @cornertapsb