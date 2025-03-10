Why in the world is the Independent still encouraging people to indulge in meat eating with your Burger Week every single year?

As you should know by now, the meat industry is fraught with massive abuses to animals, its workers, and ultimately consumers with its hormone and antibiotic-laced tortured rotting flesh fraudulently called food.

The meat industry destroys the environment to catastrophic proportions and adds to the climate crisis with the literally billions of animals disgustingly tortured in factory farms.

The medical community has concluded, after multiple scientific studies, that meat is the leading contributor to both heart disease and cancer.

Why is your perspective so antiquated and ignorant? If anything, you should spotlight vegan and vegetarian consumption.