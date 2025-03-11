Is the letter “Bad Manners and Negotiating” Trumpian satire or simply Russian propaganda conjured up by Vladimir Putin’s ghost writer?

Putin is a fascist dictator who is committing genocide in Ukraine and could end his war crimes tomorrow. He,and he alone, is responsible.

Regarding Tulsi Gabbard’s military service, while commendable, this does not make her qualified to be Director of National Intelligence. She has been, by word and deed, nothing more than a Russian asset. Her inexperience and allegiance to Putin are not pluses, as letter-writer Lane Anderson seems to suggest.

Regarding Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s environmental award (bestowed upon RFK Jr. by Time Magazine … before a worm ate his brain), the owner of Time is Marc Benioff, a mega donor to Donald Trump’s campaigns who also named Trump as Time’s Person of the Year. Objectivity be damned. In any case, RFK Jr.’s anti-vaccine policies could literally kill millions. Is there an award for that?

“Disruptors” they are … of truth, justice, and (what used to be) the American way.