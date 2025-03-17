Going Green, Saving Green

Debunking myths is always a win.

Too often, we hear that sustainability measures are just too expensive to consider. It’s the go-to excuse when large organizations, like the government, shy away from making real strides in reducing our reliance on fossil fuels. But time and time again, the reality proves otherwise: sustainability and smart budgeting aren’t opposites — they actually go hand in hand.

Last week, the Board of Supervisors made a major move both for our environment and our bottom line. By solar-powering eight county facilities, the county will effectively double its renewable energy generation. This isn’t just a green initiative — it’s a clear win for taxpayers, job creation, the environment, and long-term energy security. From a financial standpoint, switching to solar power is a no-brainer. The eight solar projects are set to save taxpayers tens of millions of dollars over the coming decades. Take the county’s Betteravia Campus in Santa Maria, for example. Since it went solar last summer, the campus has slashed electricity costs by a whopping 71 percent. That’s a real, measurable impact, with savings that can be reinvested into critical public services, where they’re needed most.

By ramping up our renewable electricity from about 30 percent to 60 percent, we are insulating the county from the volatility of utility costs (which have spiked by 70 percent in the last decade) while reinforcing our commitment to sustainability. It’s about future-proofing our energy needs while being responsible stewards of the environment.

I’m passionate about making the government run better while running on renewable energy. When I served on the school board, I helped Santa Barbara Unified transition to solar and battery storage to reduce our carbon footprint while allowing our schools to serve as safe havens in time of disasters.

Too often, the government talks without walking the walk, content with passing regulations or offering incentives without demonstrating its own commitment to change, flexibility, and innovation. But by doubling down on solar on our own buildings, the county is doing something real.

The best part? These solar arrays won’t cost the county a dime upfront. Thanks to a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), the county enters into a contract with a power producer to buy electricity at a fixed price over a set period. We’ll save an estimated $40 million over the next 20 years, with an approximate net benefit of $23 million. I’m thrilled about this move: for years, the Community Environmental Council and others have been encouraging the county to get on the PPA train. Now we’re finally on our way.

The benefits of solar stretch far beyond costs. The county’s carbon footprint is sizeable. It’s the second largest employer in the county with 4,700 people working in dozens of buildings that require a lot of energy. Doubling our solar generation will greatly reduce fossil fuel emissions and move us closer to our own climate action plan goal of a 50 percent reduction by 2030.

The unanimous board approval for this plan was a pivotal moment in securing a cleaner, cheaper and more resilient energy future for our county.