Need to Protect Medicaid Funding for Lompoc Valley

As the CEO of Lompoc Valley Medical Center (LVMC), I am writing to express my concern regarding the news of potential cuts to Medicaid funding that could have significant deleterious effects for our hospital and community.

We are the only public hospital in Santa Barbara County, providing essential health-care services to our community. The closest hospital services to Lompoc are located 31 miles to the north and 52 miles to the south. Our Emergency Department alone serves over 25,000 visits annually. We also provide a wide range of inpatient and outpatient specialty care including advanced diagnostic imaging, robotic surgery, and obstetrical care.

Medicaid funding makes it possible for LVMC to provide health-care services that are indispensable to those in our Hospital District. LVMC has been able to expand patient access by establishing hospital-affiliated clinics and urgent care. Over the past six years our outpatient services have grown from five providers to 42 physicians representing more than a dozen specialties and 15 advanced practice providers (APPs). Our Lompoc Health Clinics are projected to provide more than 120,000 patient visits this year. It is imperative that LVMC remains viable and able to continue to provide these vital health-care services to preserve the health and safety of our residents in their own community.