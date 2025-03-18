Real Estate
SBAOR President's Message

Your Offer Was Accepted… Now What?

Author Image Author Image By Summer Knight
Tue Mar 18, 2025 | 8:24am

By Summer Knight
2025 President
Santa Barbara Association of Realtors

Congratulations! You’ve had your offer accepted on a home in beautiful Santa Barbara. It’s an exciting moment, but the journey isn’t over yet. In fact, it is truly just starting. There’s still a critical phase ahead, escrow, where all the pieces come together to finalize your purchase. As a REALTOR®, I guide clients through this process every day, ensuring they know what to expect and how to avoid common pitfalls.

Wallkit

We’re glad you’re a fan of The Independent

Now is the time to register to keep reading! Register for free and get access to two more free articles this month.

Register

Or get unlimited access when you subscribe today!

Wallkit

Thanks for being a loyal Independent reader!

You’ve read three free articles this month. Subscribe and get unlimited access to the best reporting available in Santa Barbara.

INDY+

$6/month or $60/year

INDY+ SUPPORTER

$10/month or $100/year

INDY+ PATRON

$500/year

Thanks for supporting independent regional news!

Tue Mar 18, 2025 | 22:28pm
https://www.independent.com/2025/03/18/your-offer-was-accepted-now-what/
Get News in Your Inbox

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.