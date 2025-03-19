Books By | Wed Mar 19, 2025 | 8:00pm

A Passage to Novelist

An Exploration of Masculinity, Race, Class, Violence, Families, and Football Flavor Sameer Pandya’s ‘Our Beautiful Boys’

An Exploration of Masculinity, Race,
Class, Violence, Families, and Football Flavor
Sameer Pandya’s Our Beautiful Boys

By Leslie Dinaberg | March 20, 2025

Sameer Pandya, author of ‘Our Beautiful Boys’ | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Sports are an incredible metaphorical playing field to reflect on everything from violence and masculinity to race, education, the divisions of privilege and class, and the bonds between teammates, and parents and their children — all topics explored in Our Beautiful Boys, the powerful new novel by Sameer Pandya. 

An associate professor of Asian American Studies at UCSB, Pandya’s debut novel, Members Only, was written in the first person and took place in the course of a week in the life of a South Asian college professor whose fellow members of a posh tennis club accuse him of racism. With Our Beautiful Boys, Pandya widens his storytelling to include multiple, diverse points of view revolving around the story of three high school football players, their families, and a moment of violence that will drastically change all of their lives.

