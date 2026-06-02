Singer, actress, and entertainment icon Diana Ross will bring her celebrated catalog to the Santa Barbara Bowl on Thursday, August 27, for an evening spanning more than six decades of music history. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 5, at 10 a.m.

From her early years as the voice of The Supremes to her chart-dominating solo career, Ross has helped define the sound of popular music with hits including “Baby Love,” “Stop! In the Name of Love,” “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “I’m Coming Out,” and “Endless Love.”

A Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee as a member of The Supremes, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, and Presidential Medal of Freedom honoree, she has influenced generations of artists while remaining a commanding live performer known for her elegance, charisma, and unmistakable voice.

At 82, Ross continues to tour internationally, drawing audiences eager to revisit the Motown classics and solo favorites that have become woven into the fabric of American music. Her Santa Barbara Bowl appearance promises a career-spanning set filled with nostalgia, powerhouse vocals, and the kind of star presence that few artists can match. For more information, see sbbowl.com