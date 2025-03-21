Goleta Gets $45K from Yardis for Fourth of July Drone Show, Library Move

The generosity of the Yardi family continues with a donation of $45,000 to the City of Goleta for a drone-borne lightshow on the Fourth of July at Dos Pueblos High School and toward the relocation of the library in April.

Residents often commented that they missed the fireworks show at Girsh Park, said Kelly Hoover, the city’s community relations manager, which had ended during the COVID years. A number of community partners have come together to fund a show featuring lighted drones, Hoover said, and the city was talking with vendors. More information will come at the council’s April 1 meeting. Yardi’s contribution required the council’s approval as it was greater than $10,000.

Through their company Yardi Systems, the Yardis had previously donated more than $30,000 toward the everyday necessities that the new tenants of Buena Tierra might need. The former Super 8 motel is now a permanent home with supportive services for 60 people who had been living in tents, cars, or the streets of Goleta. CEO Anant Yardi had lived at the motel when he first came to town, and his real-estate property management software company is located across Fairview Avenue from Buena Tierra.

Up on Fairview Avenue, the Goleta library will close on April 1 as it prepares for about two years’ worth of repairs and modifications. The last day to return materials is March 30. The library will begin its move to a temporary home at 6500 Hollister Avenue, which should open in June. Book due dates will be extended to June. In the meantime, the book van will stop twice a week at the Goleta school district offices across Fairview from the library. The library’s programming will continue, librarians say, with the schedule to come out soon. For more, visit GoletaValleyLibrary.org/Services/Bookvan and goletavalleylibrary.org.