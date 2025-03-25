I was trained in infectious diseases and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Epidemic Intelligence Service (aka “disease detectives”). I’m now part of a group trying to save the CDC and your health from the Trump administration (see House Appropriations Committees and Senators roll out CDC overhaul bill). Below, I’ll explain how the gutting of the CDC is affecting your health now and how it will worsen in the future.

Vaccines: You may be unable to trust the independence of the government’s recommendations on vaccine use. For more than 60 years, CDC scientists and the agency’s independent Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) have developed recommendations based on the most cost-effective use of vaccines. CDC played a pivotal role in eradicating smallpox, eliminating polio in the Americas, and controlling diseases like measles, rubella, and diphtheria. These recommendations annually save society $11 for each $1 spent.

Last month, the ACIP’s February meeting was canceled for the first time in decades based on Secretary Kennedy’s unfounded concerns. This prevented an improvement of recommendations on a vaccine to prevent meningitis like that which struck UCSB in 2013.

In what seemed to be an eerie synchronicity, the largest outbreak of measles this decade is raging in Texas and New Mexico, in part due to “vaccine hesitants” (the politically correct name for members of the “anti-vax” movement) and folk remedies now championed by the Secretary of Health and Human Services. The ability of the CDC and the National Institutes of Health to study ways to convince parents to vaccinate their children is being hamstrung if not hung. Secretary Kennedy also canceled CDC activities to control a particularly severe influenza season.

Other Infectious Diseases: Prepare for only limited assistance against deadly infectious diseases. In partnership with state and local health departments, the CDC has significantly reduced other infectious diseases like tuberculosis, HIV (first reported by CDC). CDC has extended its expertise worldwide, aiding in the fight against diseases like the deadly Ebola virus, which the CDC detected and controlled when it was imported into the United States in 2014. I investigated and published the second paper on human Ehrlichiosis and new human rabies control strategies.

Reproductive Health. Less Healthy Mothers and Babies? TheCDC’s Division of Reproductive Health has championed advances significantly reducing infant and maternal mortality rates. Now, new approaches, such as those for safe contraception and information on racial inequities, are being removed.

Injury Prevention: More violence and other injuries? The CDC’s Injury Center, which is targeted for elimination, has reduced violence and other injuries by aiding local health departments’ use of data to reduce childhood violence, abuse, and neglect, brain injuries, and transportation injuries, convert injuries into actionable policies and programs, reduce fall-related deaths among older adults, reduce youth violence, and increase transportation safety (seatbelt use, child safety seats). Along wth programs reducing drunk driving, these efforts have led to dramatic decline deaths.

Tobacco Control: More lung cancer? The CDC’s National and State Tobacco Control Program is the only nationwide initiative for comprehensive tobacco prevention and lead to a decline in tobacco use and related health issues.

Food Safety: Diarrhea, anyone? CDC works with other federal government agencies and state health departments to find if food is causing an outbreak, get the food withdrawn, and stop the outbreak. After an eight-week investigation of an epidemic of thyrotoxicosis in four states, we discovered that it was not an infection, but ground beef (hamburger) produced by a giant corporation was being contaminated with bovine thyroid glands. Actions that have improved food safety standards and reduced outbreaks of foodborne illnesses are being cut.

Chronic Disease Prevention: Let’s leave heart disease and cancer advice to social media. Chronic diseases account for 90 percent of our $4.5 trillion annual health-care costs.CDC’s National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (targeted for closure by the Trump administration) led efforts that have successfully prevented breast, cervix, and colon cancer.

Fluoridation of Drinking Water. More cavities anyone? Fluoridation has improved dental health across the U.S., reducing cavities and other oral health issues. Fluoridation saves Americans money even when its costs are included.

Public Health Emergencies. You’re on your own. The CDC has proactively responded to pandemics, natural disasters, and bioterrorism threats. Sadly, its difficulties during COVID-19 are being used to end a 79 year history of public health successes.