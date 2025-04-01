The Independent can be counted on to be a valuable read each week. I look forward to dipping weekly into the paper’s box by the side of our Post Office. Santa Barbara residents are fortunate to have a publication of its consistent quality.

I especially appreciated the March 27 issue for the personal tale of a Ukrainian refugee from the war who now lives in Santa Barbara. With all the news swirling around these days, Tatyana Taruta’s story reminds us of the terrible costs of war in her homeland and the need for a just and lasting settlement that recognizes its brave citizens’ desire to be free and democratic.

Also, David Obst’s letter to the editor is rip-roaring funny and the cartoon on page 15 shouldn’t be missed. A cartoon is sometimes worth even more than ten thousand words.