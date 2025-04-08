Caltrans Installs Flashing Beacons Near Highwsy 154/Foxen Canyon Road Intersection

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – Caltranshas completed a project to install flashing beacons to enhance safety near the intersection of State Route 154 and Foxen Canyon Road in Los Olivos.

The yellow flashing beacons are positioned on eastbound Hwy. 154 before Foxen Canyon Road and westbound on Hwy. 154 before the Grand Avenue/Figueroa Mountain Road intersection for westbound travelers.

This safety project precludes a planned roundabout at the intersection of Hwy. 154 and Foxen Canyon Road. This roundabout project is expected to begin construction in 2027

