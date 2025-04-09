Could Santa Barbara Banish the Bulldozer?

Deconstruction Is the Greener

― and Cheaper ―

Alternative to Demolition

By Tyler Hayden | April 10, 2025

From left: Ted Reiff, founder of The ReUse People; homeowner Kit Boss; and architect Donna Grossman | Credit: Courtesy AIA Santa Barbara

Kit Boss knew there had to be a better way. The owner of a 100-year-old Santa Barbara home had plans to rebuild but hated the idea of its doors, windows, cabinets, fixtures, and lumber just tossed in the trash.

“It haunts me,” Boss said, “the thought of piles of things being scraped into landfills.” And he had good reason to fret — the waste generated by building demolition and renovation is what fills 22 percent of California’s dumps. “My wife and I were committed to being as green as possible,” he said.

Boss was just starting to do his research when he listed his bike for sale on Facebook. The buyer happened to be Aude-Line Dulière, an eco-conscious architect from Belgium, who happens to be a world leader in “deconstruction,” the concept of dismantling buildings to salvage their reusable parts. The two got to talking.

The more Boss learned about deconstruction, the more hopeful he got. Up to 80 percent of a home’s materials can be salvaged and channeled back into the marketplace. But he worried about the “green premium,” the extra cost often associated with making the sustainable choice. How would he make it pencil? In this case, his concerns were unwarranted.

When all was said and done, Boss actually spent about 10 percent less on deconstructing his West Mesa home than he would have if he’d taken a bulldozer to it. The savings came from the tax benefits he received for donating the used materials to a nonprofit organization, which then resold them to the public at a discount.

Yes, Boss conceded, the more delicate process took longer than the traditional way — a couple of weeks as opposed to a few days. “But construction takes forever anyway,” he said. Workers, for instance, removed individual nails from the redwood decking before itemizing each board and prepping it for shipping.

Disassembly was completed this winter with the rebuild now in progress. The final inventory of salvaged items also included a six-foot Danish bookcase, two ceramic sinks, copper downspouts, and more than a dozen lighting scones, window casements, and solid-wood doors.

The new single-story house is where he and his wife will live, Boss said, acknowledging how much second homes and vacation rentals contribute to Santa Barbara’s housing shortage. Honoring the history of the property was also important to them, he explained, and what better way than ensuring pieces of the old structure live on.

“We did the right thing, we did the smart thing, and it wasn’t even a sacrifice,” he said.

When Kit Boss and his wife decided to rebuild their Santa Barbara home, they chose to deconstruct the house, rather than destroy it, so they could salvage and donate the reusable parts. | Credit: Courtesy

Assembling to Disassemble

It takes a village to take a building apart, and Boss connected with a few key people to see the process through. One was local architect Ellen Bildsten, and another was Bay Area–based Ted Reiff, founder of The ReUse People, a nonprofit dedicated to reducing the solid waste stream.

Bildsten is among Santa Barbara’s most sought-after architects and is an active member of our chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA). Her firm has designed everything from affordable senior housing to a Miramar beach house, as well as a number of commercial and civic projects, including Toad & Co.’s offices and the Louise Lowry Davis Recreation Center.

Items salvaged from the home included doors, cabinets, redwood decking, and ceramic sinks. | Credit: Courtesy

As far as Bildsten knows, only a handful of deconstruction projects have ever taken place in Santa Barbara. She’d like to see that number grow. “To bring materials back into the construction stream — that would be huge for our community,” she said. “And it would greatly reduce our carbon footprint.” Salvaging materials from a single house can save more than 30 million BTUs of energy, she noted, enough to heat and cool 750 Santa Barbara homes for a year.

Reiff and The ReUse People have been banging the deconstruction drum for decades with offices all over the country. Their client list includes thousands of private homeowners, the cities of San Diego and Chicago, among other public agencies, and a couple celebrities he can’t talk about because of non-disclosure agreements. Since 1993, the organization has diverted more than 400,000 tons of waste.

In all his years, Reiff has always saved his clients money. “I’ve never seen a project not worth it,” he said. While deconstruction typically costs about twice as much demolition, the tax benefits more than offset the difference.

A third-party, IRS-qualified appraiser determines the value of the materials before they’re removed, taking into consideration their age, condition, and so on. “Your mileage may vary,” he explained.

Old growth lumber used in framing is especially valuable, Reiff said, while foundations are often too far gone to save. He’s seen all manner of vintage fixtures and appliances — even fireplaces — rerouted from landfills, items that will give their next home the kind of character you can’t buy at IKEA. “Some real treasures,” he said. “But we’re still looking for Jimmy Hoffa.”

The salvaged materials from Boss’s home were trucked to a 40,000-square-foot warehouse operated by The ReUse People in Oakland. Reiff said, “It’s almost like a giant thrift store,” where items cost 25-50 percent less than they would at a home supply store or lumberyard. “Local people can come in and save money,” he said. “A lot of money.”

Will Santa Barbara Get on Board?

For all its upsides, deconstruction still hasn’t gone mainstream. One major reason is demolition is big business — to the tune of $8.7 billion a year in the United States — fueled by an accelerating pace of refits and teardowns as construction methods get faster and cheaper (think glue instead of screws) and structures that don’t last as long.

Of the 250,000 single-family homes that are taken down each year, Reiff said, only around 2,500 — or 0.01 percent — use deconstruction. Nevertheless, Reiff and his team, along with hundreds of other deconstruction outfits nationwide, continue to spread the word and educate the public.

Reiff’s organization also trains and certifies unemployed and disadvantaged workers, providing new opportunities in recent years to more than 500 tradespeople. They’ve taught 70 or so contractors as well, who in turn have created more jobs in the field.

It takes skill not only to remove materials without ruining them, Reiff explained, but also cataloguing, transporting, and storing items with care. “Taking out is one thing,” he said. “Preserving is another.”

For deconstruction to occur at scale in Santa Barbara, a few things would need to happen. First, The ReUse People or other similar company would need to secure a large facility like their Oakland warehouse — which serves all Bay Area counties — to resell materials.

Reiff suggested one could be established in the city to serve the Central Coast’s tri-counties. Bildsten is already brainstorming and scouting potential locations. Perhaps by the airport. “Until the infrastructure is in place, we’re only talking in theoretical terms,” she said. But if the right property were to come along, “We’d be happy to open shop,” said Reiff.

The other factor is labor, or rather, the shortage of. There aren’t enough local hands to carry out the specialty work. Not yet, anyway. Existing teams of solar installers, abatement specialists, and others with home service backgrounds could be fairly quickly brought up to speed, Reiff said.

Lastly, the demand must exist. Bildsten is chipping away at that too, working with city officials to incorporate deconstruction in the teardown permitting process. “Simply introducing people to the option,” she said.

It remains to be seen if the city will adopt any of the mandates that other municipalities have. In 2016, Portland became the first city to require deconstruction of any single-family home built before 1940. Palo Alto requires deconstruction for all its commercial and residential buildings, regardless of age. And Boulder mandates that 75 percent of buildings by weight be diverted from landfills.

Bildsten is hopeful that Santa Barbara will soon follow suit. But she’s not just waiting around for it to happen. “It’s on us as a community to donate or create the resources to make deconstruction a viable option here,” she said. “And I think we can do it.”