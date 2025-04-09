The Santa Barbara

Bird-Feeder Guide

You Don’t Need a Lot of Space to

Bring Nature Close to Home

Story & Photos by Hugh Ranson

April 10, 2025

Lesser goldfinches will readily come to feeders year-round. They are particularly fond of nyjer (thistle) seed. | Credit: Hugh Ranson

It was a gloomy Saturday in northern England, I was 12 years old, and, as was often the case, I was bored. Looking out of the kitchen window through the rain, I began to notice the birds coming to the feeder my mum kept stocked with shelled peanuts. They were colorful and acrobatic, but what were they?

I knew where one of my brothers kept his old field guide, so, with book in hand, I stood at the window and started to figure out what was what. Yes, that one was a blue tit, and the larger one was a great tit. The birds with the green-and-yellow plumage were greenfinches. It felt good to put names to birds.

And so it began — this attempt to occupy myself as a bored youth sparked my love of birds. Naming living things, and appreciating all the beauty of the world, is a passion that has only grown over the years. I love to get out into nature, but I’m also an advocate of bringing nature closer to home. After all, this was my doorway into nature all those years ago.

Today I live in a townhouse on the Westside that has a very small yard, yet with a bit of effort, my wife and I have managed to attract a variety of birds. If you don’t have a yard, there are still ways to bring birds to you, even if it’s as simple as scattering some bird seed on a patio or windowsill. Different species come to different types of food, and how far you go down the rabbit hole of attracting birds is up to you.

Hummingbirds are easy to bring close to windows, and it’s fun to watch these pugnacious balls of fury strive for territorial dominance. Santa Barbara is fortunate in that we have both Anna’s and Allen’s hummingbirds year-round, and several other species pass through on migration.

It’s important to keep your nectar feeder mold-free by cleaning it with very hot water every few days. Don’t spend money on premade hummingbird food, which usually contains red dye — the color is not necessary and might be harmful to birds. Hummingbird food is simple to make. Boil water and plain white sugar in a 4:1 ratio; this approximates the sweetness of flower nectar. Let the mixture cool, give it a stir, and you’re ready to go. Store any unused liquid in a jar in the fridge. A byproduct of having a hummingbird feeder is that you can also attract the brilliant nectar-loving hooded orioles, which have just returned from spending the winter in Mexico.

Sometimes you can find really rare birds at hummingbird feeders. This first county record ruby-throated hummingbird (it’s a young male without the ruby throat) came to a Goleta feeder. | Credit: Hugh Ranson

There are myriad seed feeders on the market. Which one you use is a matter of taste — they will all attract birds. Keep in mind that you will need to clean seed feeders a couple of times a year, so look for a design with this in mind; it’s recommended that you clean feeders in a solution of 90 percent water and 10 percent bleach. Now and again, you’ll hear about salmonella outbreaks; when this occurs, you’ll want to take down your feeders to help stop the spread of the disease. Avian flu doesn’t appear to be an issue with backyard feeders.

Many species prefer to feed on the ground and will take care of any spilled seed. White-crowned sparrows (our most common wintering sparrow), the resident California towhees, and mourning doves are all examples of ground feeders.

There are some feeders that claim to be squirrel proof; certainly, some make it more difficult for eastern fox squirrels to get at the seed, but I’ve given up on looking for a foolproof method and just enjoy the squirrels’ antics. A bigger problem is outdoor cats that view feeders as well-stocked larders. They rarely come to my yard now, as they know the front door will fly open and a red-faced, invective-spewing human will come charging after them.

The perky oak titmouse is full of personality. They are particularly fond of sunflower seeds. | Credit: Hugh Ranson

Species that will readily come to feeders include the house finch, oak titmouse, and lesser goldfinch. Goldfinches also love nyjer (thistle) seed. Most large hardware stores, as well as having a variety of bird feeders, will also sell nyjer socks that can be refilled with the tiny black seeds.

House finches, like this male, are ubiquitous at seed feeders. | Credit: Hugh Ranson

Large bags of mixed bird seed can also be purchased at hardware stores, but I’ve found that Costco has the best deal on 20-pound bags. You can buy seed in bulk at feed stores, such as at Island Seed and Feed. Finches and titmice love black oil sunflower seeds in the shell, and you can get feeders designed to hold such specialty seed. This type of sunflower seed is very attractive to birds, as it has a thin shell and a high fat content.

Lastly, a supply of fresh water, whether it be a fountain or bird bath, will help attract our feathered friends for both drinking and bathing.

There’s a common misconception that feeding birds will stop their migration by making them dependent upon the food you provide. The urge to migrate trumps all others. The white-crowned sparrows feeding in my yard as I write will have flown north within a week or two. The only thing that will keep a migrant behind is if it’s sick or injured, and then you’ll be doing it a favor by keeping it nourished. Birds know how to forage. Take away a feeder and they will immediately adapt.

Any month is a great time to begin feeding birds, but spring has the added bonus of attracting colorful migrants looking for nourishment on their long journey north. If you haven’t fed wild birds before, give it a try. Who knows where this simple act might lead.