The Grace Fisher Foundation and Autism Embrace Open a New Sensory Safe Place on Sunday

The Grace Fisher Inclusive Arts Clubhouse will celebrate its two year anniversary on Sunday with the opening of the Hidden Haven. | Photo: La Cumbre Plaza

Looking for a calming retreat in Santa Barbara as a family navigating neurodivergence? Look no further than Santa Barbara’s first sensory room that will open on April 13 at The Grace Fisher Foundation’s (GFF) The Inclusive Arts Clubhouse in La Cumbre Plaza. Fisher, a true Santa Barbara leader, is opening this experience — The Hidden Haven — through the nonprofit Grace Fisher Foundation. The experience aims to help those with autism in partnership with Autism Embrace, a community-driven organization serving families, to create a safe and calm place to have fun and build community.

The space welcomes people learning about and living with sensory needs to feel appreciated and celebrated. The Hidden Haven aims to provide a sensory experience with the powerful message of “we want you here.” Every detail of the space is extremely thought out and intentional to maximize comforting movement, sound, and touch. These elements are not meant to overwhelm or overstimulate, but instead are designed to satisfy and soothe. Instead of feeling like you have to adapt to an overwhelming world, this space is adapted to welcome all abilities, emotions, and experiences.

The Grace Fisher Foundation aims to make the arts accessible for all, especially healing arts. All of their programs are free, which is made possible through grants, sponsorships, and donations from the community. The Hidden Haven is a stepping stone to a more inclusive future by being a model for public spaces that cater to the needs of neurodivergent individuals and their families without a strain on their well-being or having to advocate for their needs.

Poster for the opening of the Hidden Haven new sensory room. | Photo: Courtesy

Jana Brody, Director of Development and Operations, explains that GFF welcomes volunteers and interns to manage the experience; “Community collaborations and engagement are at the core of Grace’s vision in all of GFF’s creative outreach initiatives. We want everyone and every age, and every ability to experience creativity.” Brody shows that what is most important is to create and instill a lasting inclusive community that is supportive and caring through these resources.

Autism Embrace is not only an organization, but also a movement to make families feel supported through academic tools, advocacy, and a network of support. JJ McLeod, founder of Autism Embrace, says, “When we create inclusive spaces, we tell them, ‘We see you, we value you, and we want you here.’ And when we connect them to a larger community like Autism Embrace, we’re saying, ‘When you leave here, you are not alone. You have resources. You have a community. You belong.’” Support is sustained well after visitors come to The Hidden Haven for the first time.

Admission is free, and additionally, families will be able to acquire Autism Embrace’s sensory bags filled with tools that regulate and support sensory experiences at checkout or for purchase. Everyone is encouraged to come and support the organization’s mission: siblings, friends, and more. The Hidden Haven will open on Sunday, April 13, from 1 to 3 p.m., the second anniversary of the Inclusive Arts Playhouse in La Cumbre Plaza. For more information, visit autismembrace.com.