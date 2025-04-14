April is Fair Housing Month

By Summer Knight

2025 President

Santa Barbara Association of Realtors

Buying or selling a home is more than just a transaction, it’s a major life decision tied closely to your goals, your family, and your financial future. That’s why Fair Housing Month is so important. Not just for our profession, but for our community.

Fair Housing means that everyone deserves a fair chance at the American dream of homeownership, free from discrimination. The federal Fair Housing Act prohibits discrimination in housing based on race, color, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), national origin, religion, disability, or familial status. In California, state law goes even further to protect additional classes. These laws are essential in helping us build stronger, more inclusive communities.

As REALTORS®, we take these responsibilities seriously. Every member of the Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® abides by the REALTOR® Code of Ethics, which holds us to the highest standard of professionalism and fairness. That means treating every client equally, regardless of background, and working every day to ensure housing opportunities are open to all.

If you’re buying a home, you have the right to expect equitable treatment from everyone involved in the process, your agent, the seller’s agent, lenders, appraisers, and more. If you’re selling, you cannot discriminate against potential buyers based on protected characteristics and your agent cannot carry out any such instructions.

We know discrimination, whether subtle or overt, hurts everyone. It closes the door to homeownership for some, perpetuates inequality, and weakens our entire housing market. That’s why REALTORS® are committed to leading by example, upholding fair housing laws, and providing equal professional service to every client, every time.

Whether you’re a buyer, seller, or someone simply exploring homeownership for the first time, it’s important to understand your rights and responsibilities. To learn more, visit facts.realtor or sbaor.org. Let’s work together to ensure fairness and equality are the foundation of every home journey.

Summer Knight is a Santa Barbara native and top producing Realtor at Sun Coast Real Estate. Summer has been a member of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors for over 20 years and currently serves as the President of the Board of Directors. Reach Summer at 805-886-1261 or summer.k.knight@gmail.com.