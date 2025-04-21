By Summer Knight

2025 President

Santa Barbara Association of Realtors

For many homebuyers, especially here along the South Coast, purchasing a home often means becoming part of a Homeowners Association (HOA) or similar community association. Whether you’re considering a condo, townhouse, or a home in a master planned community, it’s important to understand what an HOA is, and how it might impact your lifestyle and budget.

So, what exactly is an HOA?

An HOA is an organization that manages and governs a residential community. It’s responsible for maintaining shared amenities, like pools, parks, clubhouses, or landscaping, and enforcing rules that are meant to help preserve property values and community standards. Most HOAs are run by volunteer boards made up of fellow homeowners, and they operate under a set of bylaws and governing documents known as CC&Rs (Covenants, Conditions, and Restrictions).

What is the cost of community living?

Living in an HOA means you’ll likely be responsible for monthly (or sometimes quarterly or annual) fees or assessments. These fees cover everything from routine maintenance and landscaping to insurance and long-term repairs. In some cases, special assessments may be charged if unexpected expenses arise that aren’t covered by reserve funds. It’s a good idea to review the financial health of an HOA before you buy and factor these costs into your homebuying budget.

What are the rules?

HOAs can set community rules that cover a wide range of things, everything from the color of your front door to pet policies, parking regulations, or what kind of holiday decorations you can put up. These rules may feel restrictive to some, but they’re generally intended to maintain a uniform appearance and keep shared spaces in good condition. Still, it’s important to make sure you’re comfortable with the level of oversight before committing to an HOA governed property.

What about condos and co-ops?

Condos typically have associations similar to HOAs, but with different ownership structures. Owners usually hold title to their units and a shared interest in common areas. Co-ops, or cooperative housing, which are less common in southern California, operate differently still. Instead of owning a unit, residents own shares in a corporation and that gives them rights to occupy a unit of housing.

Is an HOA right for you?

There’s no one-size-fits-all answer. Some buyers appreciate the amenities, convenience, and community oversight that come with an HOA. Others may be wary of fees or rules that feel too limiting. That’s where your REALTOR® comes in. A qualified real estate professional can help you weigh the pros and cons, review governing documents, and understand your rights and responsibilities as a homeowner.

At the Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS®, we’re committed to helping consumers make informed choices about every aspect of the homebuying process, including community associations. To learn more about this topic and others, visit facts.realtor or sbaor.org..

Summer Knight is a Santa Barbara native and top producing Realtor at Sun Coast Real Estate. Summer has been a member of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors for over 20 years and currently serves as the President of the Board of Directors. Reach Summer at 805-886-1261 or summer.k.knight@gmail.com.