It’s Time for Courage Beyond Complacency

Throughout his career, New York Times columnist David Brooks has carved out a distinct role in American commentary: the moderate conservative with a moral compass. His writing, marked by restraint and reflection, often leans away from the momentary outrage that floods our political discourse. Brooks is not one to sound the alarm lightly. That’s what makes his latest commentary, “Time for a Civic Uprising,” all the more striking.

Breaking from his usual tone of detached analysis, Brooks calls for what he terms “a civic uprising” — not of violence or ideology, but of conscience. He argues that Donald Trump’s latest barrage of executive orders, many aimed at dismantling the guardrails of our democracy, demands more than quiet disapproval. It calls for visible, collective resistance. “We are beyond the stage of thoughtful concern,” Brooks writes. “We are in the hour of democratic reckoning.”

He’s not alone. Liz Cheney — the rock-ribbed former Republican congressmember and vice chair of the January 6th Committee — recently issued her own forceful statement on Facebook: “The signs are all around us. Trump is not hiding his intent. He will use every tool to consolidate power, punish enemies, and ignore constitutional constraints.”

Cheney, too, has typically chosen careful deliberation over partisan attack. But like Brooks, she understands that this moment demands something more.

Both voices — conservative, principled, and grounded in institutional loyalty — now issue the same urgent call: Act now or lose what we cannot rebuild.

Ethics begins where self-interest ends. This is not a moment for more analysis or polite disagreement. It’s a moment that demands action — action grounded in integrity and carried by courage. Americans—regardless of party—need to rise above the fear, the fatigue, and the noise. Show up. Speak out. Hold elected leaders accountable. Stand behind the institutions that defend the rule of law. Democracy doesn’t preserve itself. It requires each of us to take a stand when it matters most.

It is not enough to say, “This is wrong.” We must stand up and show it.

Brooks has always emphasized civic character, the internal qualities of honesty, humility, and public-mindedness. He now reminds us that these values are not just personal — they are political. When a president issues orders designed to hollow out the Justice Department, intimidate law firms, universities and the press, it is not enough to disagree. We must oppose, openly and lawfully.

Cheney’s courage has come at great personal cost — ostracized from her party, stripped of leadership, and politically exiled. And yet, she persists. Because she understands what’s at stake is not her career, but the country’s conscience.

Brooks and Cheney come from different places, but they’ve reached the same conclusion: this moment calls for moral leadership, not political calculation. They’re not looking for applause. They’re calling for action. Their stand isn’t just admirable — it’s a model we need to follow.

This is not about left versus right. This is about right versus wrong.

This is about the preservation of democratic norms, the Constitution, and the simple but essential belief that power must be checked — especially when wielded by those who believe they are above accountability.

Let us meet this moment with the seriousness it requires. Let us summon the courage to act. The future does not belong to the fearful. It belongs to those who are willing to stand — not behind rhetoric, but behind principle.

Jim Lichtman has been writing and speaking on ethics for more than 30 years. His weekly commentaries can be found at: ItsEthicsStupid.com.