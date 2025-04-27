What Do You Think of Trump Now?

Last year, I submitted an op-ed entitled “Agreed, It Makes No Sense to Vote Trump.” We’re three months into Trump 2.0. I’ll try my best to briefly list the “accomplishments” of Trump and his Cadre of Fascists. I welcome anyone who voted for him to please inform our community of their current views.

(1) Disregard for the rule of law — Whether that be numerous Federal District Courts, Appeals Courts, and even SCOTUS, (primarily concerning Trump 2.0’s goal of “disappearing” anyone it pleases without Due Process, and sending those individuals to gulags in El Salvador).

(2) Crushing funding cuts to USAID (our most effective method of doing good worldwide), NIH/CDC (disrupting and grounding a vast array of medical and cancer research, and ways to improve the health of our citizens), and PEPFAR (a highly successful program to distribute effective AIDS treatment worldwide, whose demise (read: end of treatment) will lead to millions of deaths worldwide.

(3) Financially bludgeoning and threatening many of our universities in order to curb thought (read: First Amendment freedoms) and restrict learning/research to subject matters more in line with White Supremacy and Trump’s Cadre of Fascists.

(4). Elon Musk and DOGE’s Trump-approved vast, effective efforts to cut thousands of good federal jobs (particularly impacting veterans); disrupt Social Security services; dig into all of our most personal data at the IRS and Department of Treasury (why?); seeking to cut Medicare and Medicaid benefits to those most in need — this to help pay for further huge cuts for the very rich, which will run up deficits in the trillions of dollars; and lastly, (but by no means a full list) a current scheme is very much in the works for J.D. Vance’s mentor/benefactor Peter Thiel, via his new Palantir offshoot company RAMP, to privatize payment of a vast percentage of government payouts, thus insuring an unneeded payday for these vultures that will stretch into the billions of dollars.

(5) Seeking to annex Canada, Greenland, and turn the Gaza Strip into a Trumpian Vacation spot on the Mediterranean. This s**t is embarrassing.

(6). Ready to fully abandon Ukraine at any moment to please his pal, mass murderer Putin, and thereby endanger all of Europe, and, drastically undercut our world leadership status.

(7) Trump and his Cadre have decimated the integrity of the Department of Justice (Attorney General Pam Bondi makes former AG Ed Meese look like Thurgood Marshall), and remain in the process of stripping our military of all of its leaders who value the Constitution above loyalty to Donald J. Trump, (which gives one pause to ponder how exactly is this bigoted and hopelessly out-of-touch president going to be removed from the White House — obviously against his will — on January 20, 2029, when our country lacks an independent Department of Justice and military).

(8) Seat-of-the-pants Trump tariffs nearly collapsed our banking system, did half-crater the stock market, and currently (just getting started) is negatively impacting shipping, production, and predictability of goods in many parts of the world and the USA, all to the detriment of U.S. consumers and farmers, who will unquestionably be paying higher prices for goods (after the Biden Administration, with all deliberate speed, did ultimately tame inflation).

This is not a Democrat or Republican thing at this point; this is a saving our Republic thing. We can do it!