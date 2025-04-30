Get Involved with These
Santa Barbara–Area Organizations
Here Are More than 30 Organizations
Making a Difference in the Times of Trump
By Indy Staff | May 1, 2025
Read more from our Reign of Administrative (T)error cover story.
The Trump Administration and Elon Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency have been busy in the first 100 days of Trump’s second term in office: from snipping away at the social safety nets relied upon by our most vulnerable — from low-income families to our senior citizens — to going after our immigrant and LGBTQ communities, women’s reproductive health, academic institutions, and our environment, not to mention undercutting the very foundations of our democracy and our standing on the world’s stage.
But Trump isn’t the only one who’s been busy these past few months. Here in Santa Barbara, community members and local organizations have risen to the moment, organizing, resisting, and adapting to the new not-so-normal. Below is a list of organizations with a proven track record who could use our help right now and in the days ahead. Visit their websites to learn more about what they do and how you can get involved. —Jackson Friedman
Environment
- 350 Santa Barbara, 350sb.org
- Community Environmental Council, cecsb.org
- Environmental Defense Center, environmentaldefensecenter.org
- Los Padres ForestWatch, lpfw.org
- Santa Barbara Channelkeeper, sbck.org
- Sierra Club, Santa Barbara Group, sierraclub.org/los-padres/santa-barbara
Health and Wellness
- Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, foodbanksbc.org
- Planned Parenthood California Central Coast, plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-california-central-coast
- Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, sbclinics.org
- Standing Together to End Sexual Assault, sbstesa.org
Immigration
- 805 UndocuFund, 805undocufund.org
- Immigrant Hope, immigranthopesb.org
- Importa S.B., importasb.org
- La Casa de la Raza, lacasafounders.org
- S.B. County Immigrant Legal Defense Center, sbimmigrantdefense.org
International Aid
- Africa Women Rising, africanwomenrising.org
- Direct Relief, directrelief.org
- ShelterBox, shelterbox.org
Legal
- Legal Aid Foundation, lafsbc.org
LGBTQ
- Pacific Pride Foundation, pacificpridefoundation.org
- PFLAG Santa Barbara, pflagsantabarbara.org
- Santa Barbara Transgender Advocacy Network, sbtan.org
Social Justice
- Anti-Defamation League, santabarbara.adl.org
- CAUSE (Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy), causenow.org
- CommUnify, communifysb.org
- Indivisible Carpinteria, facebook.com/resistlocally
- Indivisible Santa Barbara, indivisiblesb.org
- Islamic Society of Santa Barbara, islamsb.org
- NAACP, naacp.org
- S.B. Women’s Political Committee, sbwpc.org
- Santa Barbara County Action Network, sbcan.org
- The Fund for Santa Barbara, fundforsantabarbara.org
- Society of Fearless Grandmothers Santa Barbara, fearlessgrandmotherssb.org
Youth and Education
- CALM, calm4kids.org
- Future Leaders of America, futureleadersnow.org
- Girls Inc., girlsincsb.org and girlsinc-carp.org
- United Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County, unitedbg.org
