Get Involved with These

Santa Barbara–Area Organizations

Here Are More than 30 Organizations

Making a Difference in the Times of Trump

By Indy Staff | May 1, 2025

Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

The Trump Administration and Elon Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency have been busy in the first 100 days of Trump’s second term in office: from snipping away at the social safety nets relied upon by our most vulnerable — from low-income families to our senior citizens — to going after our immigrant and LGBTQ communities, women’s reproductive health, academic institutions, and our environment, not to mention undercutting the very foundations of our democracy and our standing on the world’s stage.

But Trump isn’t the only one who’s been busy these past few months. Here in Santa Barbara, community members and local organizations have risen to the moment, organizing, resisting, and adapting to the new not-so-normal. Below is a list of organizations with a proven track record who could use our help right now and in the days ahead. Visit their websites to learn more about what they do and how you can get involved. —Jackson Friedman

Environment

350 Santa Barbara, 350sb.org

Community Environmental Council, cecsb.org

Environmental Defense Center, environmentaldefensecenter.org

Los Padres ForestWatch, lpfw.org

Santa Barbara Channelkeeper, sbck.org

Sierra Club, Santa Barbara Group, sierraclub.org/los-padres/santa-barbara

Health and Wellness

Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, foodbanksbc.org

Planned Parenthood California Central Coast, plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-california-central-coast

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, sbclinics.org

Standing Together to End Sexual Assault, sbstesa.org

Immigration

805 UndocuFund, 805undocufund.org

Immigrant Hope, immigranthopesb.org

Importa S.B., importasb.org

La Casa de la Raza, lacasafounders.org

S.B. County Immigrant Legal Defense Center, sbimmigrantdefense.org

International Aid

Legal

Legal Aid Foundation, lafsbc.org

LGBTQ

Pacific Pride Foundation, pacificpridefoundation.org

PFLAG Santa Barbara, pflagsantabarbara.org

Santa Barbara Transgender Advocacy Network, sbtan.org

Social Justice

Anti-Defamation League, santabarbara.adl.org

CAUSE (Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy), causenow.org

CommUnify, communifysb.org

Indivisible Carpinteria, facebook.com/resistlocally

Indivisible Santa Barbara, indivisiblesb.org

Islamic Society of Santa Barbara, islamsb.org

NAACP, naacp.org

S.B. Women’s Political Committee, sbwpc.org

Santa Barbara County Action Network, sbcan.org

The Fund for Santa Barbara, fundforsantabarbara.org

Society of Fearless Grandmothers Santa Barbara, fearlessgrandmotherssb.org

Youth and Education

CALM, calm4kids.org

Future Leaders of America, futureleadersnow.org

Girls Inc., girlsincsb.org and girlsinc-carp.org

United Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County, unitedbg.org