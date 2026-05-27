The all-too-short life of Tayden Tomblin won’t soon be forgotten, thanks to an annual Southern California athletic award being named after him and a memorial being developed at San Marcos High School.

The two honors were announced just before friends and family will gather on June 6 to celebrate the life of Tomblin, who died on Thanksgiving Day after a tragic skateboarding accident.

The Tayden Ripple Effect Award was created by Positive Athlete, a national scholarship program for high school scholar-athletes. Tomblin had been nominated for recognition prior to his death, so the organization reached out to his parents to see if they would support naming a new award in his honor for their Los Angeles–based program.

Tayden Tomblin’s San Marcos High water polo poster. | Credit: Courtesy

“There is nothing that can take away the deep heartache and pain of losing our sweet boy, Tayden,” said his parents, Rosalyn and Tyler Tomblin. “But when Arielle Moyal from Positive Athlete first reached out with the idea of creating a longstanding award in Tayden’s honor, it filled us with pride. It is incredible to see how his short life created an even greater impact than we ever realized.”

Tayden excelled in both school and the pool despite dealing with autism and ADHD. “The award was created to honor a student-athlete with disabilities who create meaningful connection, belonging, and positivity for others while navigating challenges of their own,” said Moyal. “The Tayden Ripple Effect Award will be given out yearly to a nominee who embodies its criteria.”

The first honoree is Marin Purdy, a SoCal sophomore living with Type 1 diabetes, celiac disease, and Graves’ disease. “Despite the physical and emotional demands that come with managing those conditions while competing in athletics, Marin has continued to excel in both swimming and sailing while becoming a source of encouragement and representation for others facing similar challenges,” said Moyal.

The Tomblins will travel to Los Angeles to present the award to Marin on June 16.

Closer to home, San Marcos High — where Tayden swam, played water polo, maintained a 4.0 GPA, and clocked more than 150 hours of community service — is building a permanent memorial to honor not only Tayden but every San Marcos High student whose life was cut short. The memorial will be set in a circular planter next to the gym, featuring a large boulder that is surrounded by hand-painted rocks to represent any students who’ve passed away. New rocks can be added whenever someone wishes.

Tayden Tomblin with family and friends | Credit: Courtesy

From left, Tyler, Hudzyn, Tayden, and Rosalyn Tomblin | Credit: Courtesy

Tayden Tomblin with a spearfishing catch in his front yard on Santa Barbara’s Westside. | Credit: Courtesy

Tayden Tomblin with his sister Hudyzn and their dog, Jet | Credit: Courtesy

“This memorial will not only honor and remember our son, but also all San Marcos High School students who have lost their lives,” said the Tomblins, who are thankful to Dare Holdren and Jennifer Conway for supporting its creation and to Landscapes by Davids and Pat Scott Masonry for designing the space. “It is a place to pause and remember how precious life is — a space to honor, reflect on, and celebrate these amazing kids whose time on Earth was far too short.”

The school’s aquatics department is also developing an award in Tayden’s honor. Details will be announced later.

The private June 6 gathering is for friends and family, who can RSVP at linktr.ee/TaydensCelebration.