UC Santa Barbara Police Investigating Two Racially Motivated Hate Crimes

UC Santa Barbara sent out a warning regarding two suspected hate crimes motivated by racial bias, both occurring on Monday, April 28, and both involving an unknown white man approaching individuals in Isla Vista, reportedly yelling obscenities and telling them to “Get out of my country.” In one incident, the man allegedly spit in the victim’s face.

University Police received two reports, both occurring within one hour of each other, one at the UCSB campus and one nearby in Isla Vista. According to UCPD, the first incident, described as “intimidation motivated by bias against the victim’s perceived ethnicity,” happened Monday evening around 5 p.m. just outside of the Isla Vista Theater.

The alleged aggressor, described as an approximately 35-year-old white male with a slight build, about 5’6’’ to 5’8’’ and around 145 pounds, approached an innocent victim and yelled: “Get the fuck out of this country, bitch!” The aggressor then yelled a second time, “Hey, bitch, I said get the fuck out of this country!”

Police said the man suspected in this initial incident had blonde medium-length hair, “scruffy facial hair,” and was wearing dark jeans and a dark jacket. He also had a bicycle at the scene of the alleged incident.

The second incident, according to the UCSB Police Department, occurred on campus just outside of the Student Health and Service building. This incident was on the same day, April 28, just before 6 p.m. — less than an hour after the other suspected hate crime.

Police said the second crime was also motivated by bias against the victim’s perceived ethnicity. In this altercation, an unknown white man riding a bicycle approached the victim and allegedly screamed “Get out of my country!” The alleged aggressor then asked whether the victim had a green card before the suspect began riding closer to the victim and spit in their face. A second victim was also struck by the spit, according to UCSB Police.

The aggressor in the second incident was similarly described as a blonde man with a beard riding a bicycle, though several details differ from the other incident near the Isla Vista Theater. The suspect on campus was described as 23 to 27 years old, about 5’11,” and police said he was seen riding a black beach cruiser and wearing a black hat along with black Nike shoes, dark pants, a dark hoodie, and navy blue hat. Authorities have not confirmed whether they are seeking one suspect or two.

Police did not receive the second report until Tuesday evening. After learning of the similar nature of the alleged hate crimes, police believed them to be related. No suspects have been named or arrested in connection with these incidents, and both crimes are being investigated by the UCSB Police Department.

District 2 County Supervisor Laura Capps, who represents the Isla Vista area, released a statement in response to the two alleged hate crimes.

“I am saddened and alarmed by the hate crime incidents reported on and near UCSB’s campus,” Capps said. “Acts of discrimination have no place here and undermine the values of respect, dignity, and compassion we hold so dear in Santa Barbara County, especially in our schools. I am committed to upholding these values and stand in solidarity with the victims and all those impacted.”

UCSB Police is asking the public to report any information that may assist in the investigation, either over the phone at (805) 893-3446 or anonymously at http://www.police.ucsb.edu/report-crime.