Our moms deserve a day as special as they are. For Mother’s Day 2026, here are a few suggestions to help celebrate her.

Whiskey ‘N Rye

For the mom who loves a good BBQ (and a good whiskey), Whiskey ‘N Rye makes for a flavorful Mother’s Day outing. Weekend brunch is served Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., featuring comforting favorites like the Cali Benedict, Fried and Fabulous Egg Sandwich, and French Toast Fritters, best paired with a brunch mimosa or Kentucky Iced Coffee.

For lunch or dinner, guests can dig into offerings like the Sampler Trio, Smoked Beet Salad, or Whiskey ’N Rye Burger while sipping whiskey-forward cocktails such as the Apple Pie Old Fashioned, Puncher’s Bear Mule, or Watermelon Old Fashioned. Top off the celebration with sweet treats like the Chocolate Chip Cookie Skillet or Baked Berry Tartlet. Reservations can be made here.

San Ysidro Ranch

Pinky’s up for San Ysidro’s Royal Afternoon Tea. It will run Thursday, May 7 through Saturday, May 9 from 1 to 3 p.m. Treat mom to a special afternoon tea held in the Ranch’s lovely gardens, featuring house-made pastries, tea sandwiches, champagne, and a selection of fine teas.

Celebrate mom with a three-course Champagne Brunch. A flower cart will be on site to personalize a floral bouquet, and the opportunity to craft a custom parfum at the scent bar.

Reservations are required for both and can be made here.

Santa Barbara Culinary Experience

The Santa Barbara Culinary Experience (SBCE) kicks off Monday, May 11 through Sunday, May 17, for a week-long celebration of premier food, wine, and hospitality. For moms who enjoy a culinary outing, this will be the perfect opportunity for a brunch, farmers market stroll, and a winery visit.

You and your mother can experience the best of Santa Barbara County, including the Grand Wine Tasting on Saturday, May 16 featuring more than 40 wine and food vendors in the historic El Presidio.

Tickets are available here.

Pico Los Alamos

If your mom enjoys a farm-to-table experience, Pico Los Alamos is offering a memorable Mother’s Day lunch. Executive Chef Kali Kopley is a mother herself and has curated a menu inspired by the central coast bounty.

Menu options include a Passionfruit Ceviche with fresh lime, red onion, and brannin cilantro microgreens; Finley Farm Kabocha Salad with arugula, wild king apple, walnut and las cumbres honey; and Agnolotti with lemon ricotta and Mighty Cap mushroom demi.

Cheers moms and pair the lunch with curated cocktails and Lumen Wine’s tasting room, offering guests the opportunity to sample a variety of Lumen’s high-quality wines.

Reservations can be made here.

Finch & Fork

Finch & Fork Brunch | Photo: Angela Treimer

Situated in the welcoming Kimpton Canary Hotel, Finch & Fork is offering an array of seasonal dishes for their Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet on Sunday, May 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a spread of selections between fresh seafood specialties, including oysters, poached shrimp, tuna poke, and salmon crudo, as well as fresh market salads, roasted corn and crab bisque, and an assortment of tea sandwiches.

There is also the a la carte option for Crab Eggs Florentine, Smoked Salmon Crepes, Butter Pecan French Toast, Roasted Tomato and Caramelized Onion Quiche, or Potato Hash. For something sweet, the meal offers a wide array of desserts, from Chocolate and Peanut Pot de Crème to Strawberry Shortcake, Mini Cheesecakes, Macarons, and much more. Finch & Fork’s Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet is available for $95 per adult and $47 per child. Reservations available online here.

Dom’s Taverna

Dom’s Taverna and Pinyon Bagels collab event | Photo: Courtesy

Didn’t make a reservation? Dom’s Taverna is teaming up with Ojai favorite Pinyon for a one-day Mother’s Day brunch pop-up in Santa Barbara on Sunday, May 10 from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

This casual, walk-in-only event (reservations are not only not required, but not taken) will feature Pinyon’s signature bagels, pastries, and brunch dishes alongside Dom’s cocktails & Cava, oysters and espresso — ordered at the counter and bar. Looking to take it up a notch? A seafood tower ($65) is available by pre-order via OpenTable at this link featuring local Grassy Bar oysters with Thai chili mignonette, ahi tuna crudo with piparra emulsion and Basque olive oil, and herb-tossed shrimp cocktail. (Open Table adds tax & tip.)

Condor Bar

For a Mother’s Day celebration that goes beyond the traditional brunch reservation, Condor Bar at Hotel El Roblar offers a full day outing in the heart of Ojai. Guests can enjoy a festive brunch buffet with entrée selections including Lobster Eggs Benedict, Spanish French Toast, and Eggs Shakshuka from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 10.

After brunch, the celebration will continue with live music from Ablaye Cissoko and Cyrille Brotto from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., creating a laidback afternoon for mom. Tickets can be purchased here.

Alternative Ways to Spend Mother’s Day

Here are a few other thoughtful ways to spending quality time together this Mother’s Day:

Book an art class (pottery, painting, floral arranging, etc.)