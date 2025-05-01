Ron Werft’s Legacy Is a Healthier Santa Barbara for All

After nearly four decades with Cottage Health — and 24 years as its President and CEO — Ron Werft officially retired on April 7, 2025, leaving behind a legacy that will be felt throughout Santa Barbara for generations. While his name is often associated with the transformation of Cottage into a top-tier regional health system, Werft’s most enduring contributions may lie in the quieter, behind-the-scenes work he’s done to ensure equitable access to care for the entire community.

Cottage’s evolution under Werft is well documented. He helped lead the modernization of Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, an ambitious $820 million project completed over more than a decade without shutting the hospital’s doors. He oversaw the expansion of services from Goleta to Santa Ynez. And during the COVID-19 pandemic, Werft’s leadership helped guide a calm, coordinated response that included mass vaccination clinics, clear public messaging, and unwavering hospital care.

But perhaps the most meaningful testament to Werft’s impact is his commitment to partnership — particularly with Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics (SBNC), one of the most critical safety-net providers on the South Coast.

When SBNC faced the very real possibility of shutting its doors several years ago, Werft was instrumental in keeping the clinics open. He didn’t do it for attention or headlines. He did it because he understood that healthcare access isn’t just about major hospitals — it’s about community clinics, trusted relationships, and being there for people before they end up in the ER.

Today, SBNC serves more than 22,000 patients a year — many of them uninsured or underinsured — through its medical, dental, and behavioral health services. And thanks in part to Werft’s advocacy, generosity and behind-the-scenes support, SBNC is now preparing to open a brand-new Westside Clinic, a much-needed expansion that will serve one of Santa Barbara’s most historically underserved neighborhoods. Werft was a key force in making that project possible, helping to build institutional support and connect the clinic with philanthropic partners who shared his vision of community health.

In 2018, SBNC honored Werft as a Healthcare Hero. It was a fitting title then, and it’s only grown more accurate since.

His efforts haven’t been limited to patient care, either. Werft also pushed for solutions to the housing crisis that threatens the healthcare workforce across the region. Under his leadership, Cottage advanced plans to build more than 200 below-market-rate homes for employees — a project that recognizes that healthcare quality is directly tied to the ability of skilled staff to live in the communities they serve.

As Cottage moves forward, it does so with new leadership in place. Scott Wester officially took the helm as CEO following Werft’s retirement. Wester brings decades of healthcare leadership experience. His track record of expanding access, improving health outcomes, and building strong community partnerships suggests that the values Werft championed will continue to shape Cottage’s future.

Still, transitions like this are moments to pause. Ron Werft leaves behind more than modern buildings and well-run hospitals. He leaves behind a community infrastructure rooted in collaboration, access, and compassion. He leaves behind stronger partners like SBNC, and a healthcare landscape better equipped to serve everyone — not just those with private insurance or easy access.

For those of us who care about health equity in Santa Barbara, his retirement is a moment to reflect, to express gratitude — and to recommit to the values he championed.

Because that’s the real legacy: a healthier Santa Barbara for all.

Dr. Mahdi Ashrafian took over the running of the Neighborhood Clinics from the late Dr. Charles Fenzi in 2022.