Buellton’s 12th Annual Brewfest Brings a Country Western Crowd

Last weekend, locals and visitors alike grabbed their cowboy boots and headed to the 12th annual Buellton Brewfest at River View Park. Folks wandered from booth to booth, sampling beers, ciders, seltzers, wine and even whiskey to the din of laughter and country music.

Andres Nuño, the Brewfest’s organizer, said that this year, close to 2000 people attended the event.

“This is a larger event than last year. [It’s] kind of incredible that this event continues to grow,” he said.

Dozens of tents, some sporting national name brands like White Claw while others housing local brewers, poured out samples for people to try. At the event, Nuño said he encouraged people to try something new.

The entrance to Buellton’s 12 annual Brewfest on May 3, 2025. Credit: Christina McDermott

Crowds gathered to try craft beer, wine, cider, spirits and seltzers at Buellton’s 12 annual Brewfest. May 3, 2025. Credit: Christina McDermott.

People played giant beer pong at Buellton’s Brewfest. May 3, 2025. Credit: Christina McDermott

As part of the country western theme, folks could take a turn on the mechanical bull at Buellton’s Brewfest. May 3, 2025. Credit: Christina McDermott

“People are here having a really good time, don’t get us wrong,” Nuño said. “But they’re not slamming a pint glass every two seconds. They’re getting splashes of different things that they’re trying.”

Water stations and food trucks provided spots for folks to hydrate and eat. For a break from food and beverages, people took a turn on a mechanical bull and played giant beer pong and cornhole.

Buellton provided transportation to the fest this year. Kathy Vreeland, the Buellton Chamber of Commerce’s executive director, said the city offered “brew buses” from other parts of the county, including Santa Barbara and Santa Maria, so more folks could enjoy the festival.

“We’re trying to get people here safely and get them home safely as well,” she said.

Along with wine, which the Santa Ynez Valley is known for, Buellton has craft breweries like Firestone Walker and Figueroa Mountain Brew Co, both of which have grown over the years. Vreeland said that Brewfest celebrates this diversity of drink.

“it’s nice to celebrate that, because, yes, we are wine centric,” she said, adding “But our beer scene is really good too, so we don’t want people to forget that.”

All told, more than 50 vendors participated in the event.