Good Vibrations Sound Bath Is a Unique Downtown Santa Barbara Activity

Soul searching for healing vibrations? Every month according to the moon cycle, the Drift Hotel in Downtown Santa Barbara hosts a transformative Good Vibrations Sound Bath. The most recent event honoring the Pink Moon was a grand introductory experience for this writer. The leader, Katy Koo, a yoga instructor for Sol Seek and spiritual enthusiast, expertly created an unforgettable experience for not only me, but also my mom, who joined me. Both my mom and I were unfamiliar with sound baths before attending, but our perspectives were forever changed after hearing the healing frequencies. Each sound bath is timed for the new full moon, and as our guide informed us, ours was the pink moon for spring, which represents new growth.

There were a few other people there, lending towards an intimate small group experience. As guided, we all laid down on yoga mats and cushions, relaxed and closed our eyes and were introduced to a variety of sounds created with specialized instruments for chakra realignment to create a harmony of body and mind.

“Our sound bath is all about slowing down and tuning in,” said Jaqueline Westbrook, General Manager at Drift Santa Barbara. “It’s a unique chance to reset — right here at Drift — with the energy of the space, the sounds, and the community around you.”

It definitely is a collective experience, since the guide works their way around the room and circles everyone individually and as a group with each new sound. Some of the instruments included were bowls, a gong, drums, chimes, and more. All of these instruments work together to send you on a journey of reflection, association, and/or relaxation. Both my mom and I were reminded of special times we shared together. I would recommend this as a shared experience with friends and family or even on your own. Either would be a calming and exploratory time. The sounds can resonate through select parts of your body, focusing on relieving those areas or simply feeling what’s happening to your body in reaction to the frequencies. All experiences of this event are unique and that is what makes it so special.

The next sound bath is Wednesday, May 14. Tickets and more information can be found here.