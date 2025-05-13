Waking into a Nightmare

It began like any ordinary morning. Coffee, sunlight, the low hum of waking up. I was on Facebook, my mind still a little hazy, when I clicked on a harmless-looking ad.

And then — chaos.

Alarms. Sirens. A pop-up screaming that my MacBook Pro had been breached, that I needed to call “Apple Support” immediately. I did. That one decision opened a door I can’t quite close.

The voice on the other end was calm, precise, and disturbingly professional. He told me 23 “intruders” had hacked my system. Worse still: someone had attempted to use my device to purchase $1,000 worth of child pornography. He said the transaction had already been approved—by me—via a 4:30 a.m. text.

I sat there, stunned. Ashamed. Disoriented. Was I being implicated in something vile? Had I been digitally framed? His voice, polished and grave, assured me he would help. But first, I needed to tell him what banks I used.

Still groggy, still terrified, I complied. He transferred me — so he said — to the “Wells Fargo Fraud Department.”

Another voice. Another supposed expert. He knew everything already. He told me there was only one way to stop the transaction: I needed to go to a Lululemon store and buy a $1,000 security card. By replicating the transaction, the system would freeze both.

It made no sense. I told him so.

But he insisted. “This is how the protocol works,” he said. “I’ve done this hundreds of times.” He guided me to a map — “Only six minutes to the nearest store,” he noted. “We’re running out of time.”

This was no ordinary scam. It was an immersive performance. A psychological occupation. These voices weren’t reading from a script — they were improvising, adapting, gaslighting. They played me like an instrument, tuned to fear.

But something inside me refused. I kept pushing back. Kept insisting this couldn’t be real. Eventually, the voice — this fake Wells Fargo rep — hung up on me.

In the silence that followed, the spell broke.

I called the real Wells Fargo. I told them everything. The first thing they said was: That wasn’t us. The account I had just exposed was compromised. They helped me close it and open a new one. But the realization hit like a punch: The “Apple Support” I’d spoken to had also been fake. A coordinated scam had lured me into handing over my banking information, by weaponizing my fear of being complicit in a monstrous crime.

That’s what this is about: not just theft, but psychological violation.

I’m a sociologist. I’ve spent decades studying human behavior, media, and manipulation. And yet, in that moment, none of it mattered. Because these scammers don’t go after your reason. They go after your nervous system. They don’t rely on logic — they rely on panic, shame, isolation, and moral horror.

This was no clumsy phishing email. It was an intricate theater of deceit, designed to make me question my sanity and give in. And it almost worked.

Later, I learned this scam is increasingly common. The same themes appear: fake Apple pop-ups, fake tech support lines, impersonated bank reps, gift card demands, pressure to act now, now, NOW.

But what struck me most was the emotional residue. I didn’t just feel angry — I felt contaminated. I still do. Violated. Embarrassed. Haunted by the memory of that man’s voice saying, “I know what’s best for you.”

There’s a deep, unnerving power in these scams — not just because they steal from us, but because they use our own trust against us. They pose as helpers. They sound like friends. And when the mask drops, we’re left not only robbed, but shaken to the core.

So here’s what I want to say to my neighbors in Santa Barbara and beyond:

• If a pop-up tells you to call tech support — don’t.

• If someone says to fix a banking issue with a Lululemon gift card — run.

• If you feel confused, ashamed, and alone — you are the target, not the problem.

No real institution will ever demand money to fix a fraud. No real tech support will transfer you to your bank. This isn’t your fault. But it is your fight.

I’m writing this not just to warn you, but to reclaim something of myself. Writing is how I return from that surreal edge — how I claw back from the digital abyss.

There are people out there who know how to twist our fear into obedience. The only way we win is by naming it, sharing it, breaking the silence.

Don’t let shame keep you quiet. Speak up. Stay grounded. Trust your sense of absurdity.

And if you hear a voice telling you to buy a $1,000 Lululemon card to cancel a child porn charge?

Hang. Up. The. Phone.