In response to a letter “The Trump Agenda,”

(1) Donald Trump has, indeed, been busy issuing executive orders (142 during his first 100 days in office).This is more than George W. Bush or Barack Obama signed during their entire second terms. When Obama was president, Trump called executive orders “a power grab” and “a basic disaster.” We are now asked to believe it’s simply what “consequential” presidents do.

(2) Yes, undocumented immigrants are being deported, but so are legal immigrants and even U.S. citizens, all without due process. According to Trump (a self-proclaimed stable genius), “The courts have all of a sudden, out of nowhere, said maybe you have to have trials.” The 5th Amendment to the Constitution guarantees due process and was ratified in 1791 as does the 14th Amendment, ratified in 1868!

(3) In 2023-2024, the U.S. imported 8.5 million barrels of petroleum and exported 10 million barrels (marketplace.org). Trump’s “drill, baby, drill” policy would achieve little other than creating an environmental catastrophe.

(4) Trump has decided to abandon our allies and cozy up to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He has his head so far up Putin’s posterior, he could do an eyewitness colonoscopy.

(5) Any day the stock market is down, Trump blames Biden. Any day the stock market is up, he wants to take credit. The same is true on Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Trump actually said, “The good parts are the Trump economy; the bad parts are the Biden economy.” Clearly, this is a man about nine yards short of a first down.

(6) Is manufacturing and domestic production on the rise as alleged ? The U.S. economy has contracted at a rate of 0.3 percent in the first quarter of 2025 down from 2.4 percent growth in the last quarter of 2024 (Bureau of Economic Analysis). GDP growth is forecast to slow to 1.9 percent in 2025, down from 2.8 percent in 2024 (FactSet). That’s only a “rise” on the open border between MAGA and the Twilight Zone.

(7) Is “law and order” back and are police being supported? Certainly not the ones who defended our Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 from an armed mob of violent criminals, whom Trump praised and then gleefully pardoned.

(8) The letter writers claim “COVID fraud is being investigated.” If it’s still being investigated, on what basis is it already being called a fraud?

(9) The letter writers warn, “Political censorship abuses are being looked at.” Does this include Trump’s unveiled threats against judges, law firms, journalists, students, universities, members of Congress, and any media outlet not named Fox, Newsmax, or RT (Russian Television)?

(10) In a recent “Meet the Press” interview, Kristen Welker asked Trump if he needed to uphold the Constitution regarding due process. His brilliant response was, “I don’t know. I’m not a lawyer.” Is this low I.Q. individual senile, illiterate, or both? He took the oath of office on Inauguration Day 2017 and again in 2025, yet the words “preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States” are evidently beyond his comprehension.

So, is Trump’s administration truly consequential? Sure. Just as the despotic regimes of Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un are consequential. For the USA, which has always been a beacon of democracy for those seeking liberty and justice, this is not a cause for celebration.