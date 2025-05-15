Former HGTV Host Turns Mental Health and Grief into Comedy That Heals

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

What: Aaron Foster never imagined the best way to manage his depression, anxiety and grief would be by telling jokes about it, but his darkly funny stand-up show, “Mostly Jokes,” that one reviewer called “subversively hilarious,” has helped him, and others, find light in very dark places.

A man who seemingly had everything but peace of mind, Foster finally found solace in talking about his mental health on stage after a 15-year hiatus from stand-up. His new show, “Mostly Jokes,” is a combination of autobiographical stand-up and storytelling covering his strained relationship with his bipolar father, his strained relationship with his schizophrenic brother, his strained relationship with his only long-term partner, his strained relationship with network TV executives and his strained relationship with… wait for it… himself. Did we mention it’s a comedy?

When: June 13 @ 8pm

Where: Center Stage Theater- 751 Paseo Nuevo, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

More: Over the last decade (or three?) Foster has had what he calls “some ups and downs” and what his therapist(s) call, “a combination of survivor’s guilt, depression and anxiety that has invalidated his every accomplishment, destroyed his every relationship and invaded his every waking thought.” Potato, poe-tah-tow.

A former HGTV Host, Foster first did stand 15 years ago and returned to it in 2021 during what some might call a mid-life crisis and others a nervous breakdown. Whatever. In June, he took his show to the Hollywood Fringe Festival where it frequently sold out and received a plethora of great reviews. Click here for some reviews.

For reasons unknown, Foster is still trying to “make it” in Hollywood. The odds are long, (dude is 52!) but that’s kinda his thing. He’s had a two-decade long career as an artist, started and sold his share of a sports nutrition business, opened two award-winning restaurants, so how hard can Hollywood be? Especially when this time, he’s got a secret weapon. Honesty. Wow, how melodramatic was that? See you at the show? Good talk.

Tickets: http://www.MostlyJokes.com