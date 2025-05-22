I went through the exact same FaceBook intrusion scam described in the “Waking to a Nightmare” article. Had I made the same mistake, not only would I have the writer’s current nightmare, but I would be canceling the trip to Croatia that my wife and I start in two days!

When I called Apple Care’s legitimate phone number instead of the fake one, they confirmed it was a scam. They walked me through how to force quit the Safari search engine, which was my connection to Facebook. I then had to mute my laptop audio, which was repeatedly blasting loudly a hacking alert, so I could talk to the real Apple Care technician.

The force quit had me press three keys at the same time. My computer would not allow me to do anything else until then, when suddenly normal usage resumed.