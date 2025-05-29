By Summer Knight

2025 President

Santa Barbara Association of Realtors

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer here in Santa Barbara. As

we take time to honor and remember those who have served our country, many of us

also begin preparing our homes for the warmer months ahead. Whether you’re planning

to entertain guests, tackle home improvement projects, or simply enjoy more time

outdoors, now is a great time to ensure your home is ready for summer.

Start by refreshing your outdoor spaces. Patios, decks, and garden areas often need a bit

of attention after the winter. Cleaning surfaces, checking loose boards or railings, and

setting up comfortable seating can help make these areas more enjoyable for gatherings

or quiet evenings. Adding umbrellas or shade sails is a smart way to keep things cool

during peak sun hours.

While we rarely see a decreased risk of wildfires, summer is certainly a time to be

mindful, particularly in our hillside and rural areas. Clearing dry brush, cleaning out

gutters, and inspecting your roof can help protect your property and keep your family

safe. If you haven’t already, this is also a good time to review defensible space

requirements and make sure you’re prepared in case of an emergency.

Don’t be fooled by June gloom. Inside wise, it’s time to check your cooling systems.

Servicing air conditioners before they’re needed can save you from discomfort during

our late summer heat. If you use ceiling fans, make sure they’re rotating

counterclockwise to circulate cooler air.

Now is also the perfect time for some easy DYI around the house before it turns into a

bigger issue. Checking window seals, testing smoke detectors, and inspecting water

lines or hoses can save you both time and money down the road. And if you’re planning

any larger home improvement projects, schedule contractors early as summer is one of

the busiest seasons for renovations in Santa Barbara.

For those looking to reduce water use, summer is a great time to consider drought

tolerant landscaping. Native plants not only look beautiful, but they also require less

maintenance and support our local ecosystem. Be sure to check with the city or county

for available rebates or conservation programs.

If you’re planning to travel this summer, remember to secure your home before you go.

Smart locks, timers for indoor lights, and a trusted neighbor to collect mail can offer

peace of mind while you’re away. And if you’re staying home and entertaining, take a

moment to check your grill, secure your pool area, and enjoy the season safely.

From all of us at the Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS, we wish you a safe and

relaxing start to summer. Let’s take this weekend to remember our heroes and make the

most of the season ahead.

Summer Knight is a Santa Barbara native and top producing Realtor at Sun Coast Real Estate. Summer has been a member of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors for over 20 years and currently serves as the President of the Board of Directors. Reach Summer at 805-886-1261 or summer.k.knight@gmail.com.