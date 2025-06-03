The Community Spoke — and Stayed

On April 29, 2025, at 2:51 p.m., the City of Santa Barbara took a historic step forward. As the vote finalized, a quiet pause settled among us as the weight of a long-awaited victory sank in. And then, joy. Together, we allowed ourselves to feel it. After years of community mobilization, late nights organizing, and unwavering calls for tenant protections, we witnessed the closure of the Just Cause Ordinance loophole by the Santa Barbara City Council.

This loophole was used to justify “renovictions” which have displaced families under the pretense of major repairs, due to significant rent hikes after those repairs were made. By eliminating this loophole, tenants are now assured that rent increases will be aligned with state law.

Santa Barbara joins a growing movement of cities like Goleta, Oxnard, Salinas, and Beverly Hills that have enacted protections to slow displacement and assure dignity in housing. These changes didn’t come from glossy presentations or graph reports — they came from people-powered testimony. Every one-minute public comment spoke volumes about the lived experiences behind the housing crisis, by tenants who are navigating impossible choices: unexpected rent hikes, no-cause evictions, or losing their homes, even during a pandemic moratorium.

Santa Barbara’s housing crisis is not imported — it is homegrown. Over 77 percent of people currently unhoused in the county lost their housing while already living here. In South County alone, that number is 67 percent. These statistics reflect testimonials about skyrocketing rents, barriers to rental access, and lack of protections. They also call us to action, and more importantly, to hope.

For example, last October the City Council’s Housing Crisis Ad Hoc Committee held a community workshop to hear directly from residents. Barriers to housing were named clearly, but just as importantly, solutions were named. Since then, we’ve seen progress with legal counsel and mediation programs, closing the Just Cause eviction loophole, and now the ground is laid for rent stabilization.

Yet, our work is not done. With federal funds being cut, we must advocate for increasing Measure I funding to $5 million for Housing & Homeless Services and the Local Housing Trust Fund. Delayed action will have long-lasting consequences, but timely investment can create lasting change. The reality is stark: a family of four needs over $111,000 a year to meet basic needs in Santa Barbara, yet more than half of families with young children fall below that threshold. This is not just an economic issue — it is a moral one. And it is our opportunity to choose a different path forward. It’s also a reminder of the power we hold when we mobilize together.

We can stabilize rents, and strengthen the ties that keep our communities whole. When communities can live where they work, we reduce long commutes, support mental well-being, and improve environmental outcomes.

Imagine a Santa Barbara where children play in parks without fear of losing their home. Where parents don’t have to choose between rent and the electric bill. Where teachers, nurses, and first responders can live in the communities they serve. When people feel secure in their homes, they contribute to a stronger local economy — and a more vibrant, resilient Santa Barbara.

This is the moment. Let’s not only celebrate it but build upon it — together. Let this be the story we pass on: that in 2025, we chose to act, to move together, and to lay a foundation of hope for generations to come. We are all able to contribute towards this vision by attending City Council meetings and uplifting rent stabilization and sharing public comment. Stay informed through CAUSE and reach out to stay connected.