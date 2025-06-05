By Summer Knight

2025 President

Santa Barbara Association of Realtors

Santa Barbara’s downtown has always been more than just a commercial district, it’s a

cultural anchor, a place to gather, and a reflection of the character of the community.

That’s why the formation of the new Downtown Santa Barbara Community Benefit

Improvement District (CBID) is such a significant and welcome development.

Created through a coalition led by the Downtown Organization, the Santa Barbara South

Coast Chamber of Commerce, and a dedicated CBID Steering Committee, this initiative

empowers property owners to reinvest in their neighborhood and take the lead in

shaping its future. By establishing this district, property owners have committed to

collectively funding services that go above and beyond what the City currently provides,

a true example of community-driven progress.

The CBID will focus on the areas that matter most: cleanliness, safety, beautification, and

placemaking. Whether it’s addressing homelessness and panhandling, enhancing

sidewalk cleanliness, or organizing events that bring positive attention to our downtown

areas, these improvements are guided by the needs identified by the very people who

live and do business there.

With a $2 million annual budget, the CBID will allocate over 65% of its funds to on-the-

ground services like sidewalk pressure washing and public safety ambassadors. Another

14% will support branding and placemaking efforts to enhance the district’s identity, and

the remainder will ensure sound administration and reserves. In short, this is about

investing in the heart of Santa Barbara to keep it thriving, inviting, and resilient, not just

for today, but for the future.

As REALTORS®, we know how vital a healthy downtown is to property values,

community vibrancy, and economic opportunity. A walkable, welcoming, and well-

maintained downtown serves everyone; residents, visitors, and business owners alike. A

vibrant commercial core strengthens our entire real estate market by enhancing the

overall appeal of the community. This new CBID is a smart move forward and a great

example of what can happen when local stakeholders come together with a shared

vision. Here’s to a stronger, cleaner, safer downtown, and to the people making it

happen. For more information on upcoming meetings or events please visit

http://www.downtownsb.or/about/cbid or email info@downtownsb.org.

Summer Knight is a Santa Barbara native and top producing Realtor at Sun Coast Real Estate. Summer has been a member of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors for over 20 years and currently serves as the President of the Board of Directors. Reach Summer at 805-886-1261 or summer.k.knight@gmail.com.