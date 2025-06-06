Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Lompoc, CA, June 6, 2025 – The City of Lompoc is reminding residents to stay aware of potential scam phone calls impersonating the City’s Treasury department.The city will never call residents to threaten to disconnect utilities or to ask for utility payment. Official notices regarding past-due utility bills will always be sent by mail, on official letterhead. If you or someone you know receives a suspicious call, do not provide any personal information, financial or otherwise.

Members of the community may contact the City of Lompoc’s Treasury department at 805-875-8286 with additional questions or concerns.

City of Lompoc

The City of Lompoc was founded as a town in 1874 and incorporated as a city on August 13, 1888. Prior to the City’s establishment, the building of La Purisima Mission in 1787 marked the earliest European settlement in the Lompoc Valley. Growth in the Lompoc Valley was sparked by the 1901 completion of the coastal railroad between San Francisco and Los Angeles, which included the extension of a spur into Lompoc. The Lompoc Valley is home to Vandenberg Space Force Base, the first missile base of the United States Air Force. Today, the City of Lompoc is a travel destination known for its downtown mural program, local wines and acclaimed cuisine, historic landmarks, parks and nearby beaches. For more information, visit: http://www.cityoflompoc.com/