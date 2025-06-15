“They want to do what?”

That’s the incredulous response I usually get when I tell tourists on my walking tours that the City Council may consider opening State Street to vehicle traffic.

Back in 2021, I started leading historic and architecture-focused walking tours of downtown. I’d already consumed as many history books I could lay my hands on, so translating my knowledge into a fun two-hour tour wasn’t too difficult. Since then, I’ve led over 300 tours and the highlight for everyone is always the same: the part where we walk up a few blocks of car-free State Street.

I often hear: “I wish they would do this in my city” or “we’re definitely going to spend the rest of the day here.” For some, the uniquely car-free space in an otherwise car-dominated American urban landscape is the reason they came — or returned — to our city.

But I wouldn’t be telling you this without a good reason. Yet again the pro-car murmurings seem to be returning. If you’ve read my pieces before, or attend a Strong Towns (STSB) event or meeting, you already know that the facts are on the car-free side of this debate:

• The vacancy rate on State Street today is lower than it was in 2018.

• The most successful commercial spaces around the world are people-focused and car-free.

• 75 percent of State Street business owners want it to remain car-free (according to a survey by Strong Towns).

• Half of our BCycle bike-share mileage happens on the promenade.

• Retail is struggling across the country and isn’t a uniquely car-access-related issue.

• Detailed safety analyses show that removing cars has made the promenade one of the safest places to bike and walk in the city at a time when traffic fatalities are increasing everywhere.

Based on that, this may come as a surprise: I don’t like the pandemic-era closure of State Street! What I mean is that our current approach is confusing and has a temporary feeling, a feeling which, I think, leads not only to openings for pro-car arguments but also real problems worth complaining about. Yes, some cyclists go too fast. Yes, the space doesn’t look quite right or intentionally designed — but that’s because it’s not! Most of the legitimate issues many have with the street could be fixed via more investment, not a return to the past.

Informed pavement decisions and a shrinking of wide-open areas would unify the street’s design while slowing cyclists. Features like tables, chairs, planters, fountains, and sculptures would accomplish these goals as well.

Studies show that when governments invest in improvements — like pedestrian spaces, streetscape design, and bike infrastructure — property values and private investment tend to rise significantly. A nationwide study by Smart Growth America found that walkable urban places had 74 percent higher per-square-foot office rent premiums and 71 percent higher retail premiums compared to drivable suburban locations. Our own analysis found that across U.S. cities, a one-point increase in Walk Score is associated with a $500 to $3,000 increase in property values.

So yes, let’s change State Street — but let’s change it smartly. The usual arguments for reopening the street to cars are tired and unconvincing:

• Parking lots are underused? Their entrances are on Chapala and Anacapa, not State.

• Drivers need to “see” store signage on State Street? Most of it is too small to read from a moving vehicle.

• Declining sales tax revenue? Downtown has lost anchor stores like CVS, Volcom, and Macy’s.

• How is Coast Village Road such a success? It serves a unique luxury market, is about half the length of the promenade, and has on-street parking. Comparisons could just as easily be made with La Cumbre Plaza. It has plenty of car access and free parking, yet it’s struggling far more than downtown.

• “The bikes are too fast, that’s why we need cars back.” If it’s safety you’re concerned about, cars kill 41,000 Americans every year and bikes kill so few that it’s not noted on any reporting sources that I can find.

The real issue isn’t cars — it’s creating a place people actually want to be.

The one thing all these arguments have in common is they lack proof of correlation/causation to the lack of cars. Some people see accurate data, such as lower sales tax revenue, but then search for a cause rather than proving one. They land on a lack of cars because that is something that has changed since the early 2010s — but lots of other things have changed too. The analysis is reminiscent of an internet meme that made the rounds a few years back, about climate change and pirates:

The joke is that it’s easy to correlate any two data sets, even completely unrelated ones. In the case of State Street, there are many compounding factors that could be contributing to lower sales taxes, including major stores closing, a nation-wide decline in retail, inflation over the past 5 years, stagnating wages, and even travel patterns. Assigning any shortcomings to just the lack of cars is shortsighted.

Meanwhile, the promenade aligns with Santa Barbara’s own adopted policies: Vision Zero, the Climate Action Plan, the Bike Master Plan, and the goal of creating a sustainable, equitable downtown that works for everyone — not just drivers. A walkable, transit-friendly State Street isn’t just a nice-to-have; it’s the physical manifestation of the city’s stated priorities.

At our May meeting, Strong Towns members sipped cool drinks while seated in the Night Lizard parklet. We discussed the things we love about State Street. How peaceful, calm, fun, and beautiful it is. With thoughtful design and bold investment, State Street can build on these qualities and evolve from a temporary fix into a permanent symbol of what Santa Barbara does best: lead by example, embrace our values, and build a city where everyone—resident, visitor, cyclist, and child on foot — feels like they belong. If you agree, make sure to tell your council member!