By Summer Knight

2025 President

Santa Barbara Association of Realtors

June is National Homeownership Month, and it is a time to reflect on the role it plays in strengthening families, building communities, and creating generational wealth. Yet for many Californians, the dream of homeownership feels further out of reach than ever. High prices, low inventory, and burdensome regulations have created one of the nation’s most challenging housing markets.

That’s why the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), in partnership with the California Association of REALTORS® (C.A.R.) and local associations like the Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® (SBAOR) is working every day to turn that tide.

At the heart of the housing crisis there is a simple truth: we don’t have enough homes. Our organizations are pushing for policies that accelerate housing production across the board, especially in high-demand states like California.

NAR continues to advocate for reforms and streamlined permitting processes through federal grants and incentives for local governments. These efforts align with California’s own initiatives that serve to attract more investment to build owner-occupied homes and convert underused commercial properties into residential and mixed-use projects which allow for more housing in underutilized commercial corridors. REALTORS® are working to ensure these tools are implemented effectively. Not just passed but put into action.

Homeownership has long been a path to financial stability, partly due to tax benefits like the mortgage interest deduction and capital gains exclusions. NAR is fighting in Washington to preserve and expand these benefits at a time when some lawmakers are calling for changes to the tax code that could make homeownership less attractive, particularly in high-cost states like California, where home prices can trigger tax thresholds more quickly.

Another key challenge is financing. Many would-be buyers in California are sidelined by rising interest rates and tightening credit standards. NAR supports legislation to increase access to affordable financing, especially for first-time buyers, veterans, and those from historically underserved communities.

Here in California, our Dream For All program, which provides shared equity down payment assistance, has been a major innovation. C.A.R. was a strong advocate for the creation of this program and fought to make sure it was properly funded. Elevating these kinds of programs nationwide is a major goal of the Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS®.

During National Homeownership Month, we don’t just celebrate the homes people already have, we fight for the ones they still dream of. In California and across the country, REALTORS® are on the front lines of that fight. Because everyone deserves a place to call home.

Summer Knight is a Santa Barbara native and top producing Realtor at Sun Coast Real Estate. Summer has been a member of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors for over 20 years and currently serves as the President of the Board of Directors. Reach Summer at 805-886-1261 or summer.k.knight@gmail.com.