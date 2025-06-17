Senator Alex Padilla Warns Congress, It’s Time to Wake Up

The senior senator from California, Alex Padilla, took to the floor of the Senate today to describe the events of June 12, when he was pushed out of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s press conference in Los Angeles. Clearing his throat, he described being forced to his knees and handcuffed, after hearing Noem say the troops were in Los Angeles to “liberate” the city and state from its elected officials. “To my colleagues on the other side of the aisle, are you truly prepared to live in a country where the President can deploy the armed forces to decide which duly elected governors and mayors should be allowed to lead their constituents?

“Is that really the precedent you’re okay with setting?”

The full transcript of Senator Padilla’s speech follows.

Over the last two weeks in Los Angeles – my hometown – we’ve seen masked federal agents in tactical gear ordered into our communities.

We’ve seen a disturbing pattern of extreme and cruel immigration enforcement operations, targeting non-violent people at places of worship, schools, and courthouses.

All to meet an arbitrary quota.

Now, we’re seeing President Trump federalize and deploy the National Guard without the Governor’s consent.

Active-duty Marines have been deployed, escalating tensions in our city … all without coordination with the state and local law enforcement.

Despite repeated requests for justification for these extreme actions…and after months of little to no response from the Administration on their aggressive and theatrical immigration raids.

The Trump administration has done everything in their power but provide transparency to the American people about their mission in Los Angeles.

So last week, I went home to try to get answers from the administration as they militarize our city.

What I heard should shock the conscience of our country.

One of the first items on my schedule last Thursday was a meeting with General Guillot, the four-star general in charge of U.S. Northern Command at the Federal Building in west Los Angeles, where they are overseeing these military operations.

When the United States military is deployed domestically, when our own troops are deployed against the wishes of the Governor for the first time since 1965, against the wishes of the mayor, against even the wishes of local law enforcement — then we’re in uncharted territory.

So in an effort to do my duty to conduct congressional oversight — and to try to get answers from the Department of Defense that state and local officials were not receiving— I went to the federal building in West L.A.

I was met at the entrance by a National Guardsman and an FBI agent, who escorted me through the security screening and up to a conference room for my scheduled briefing.

While waiting for my scheduled briefing with General Guillot, I learned that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was holding a press conference just down the hall and that the press conference was causing my briefing to be delayed.

The thought occurred to me that maybe I could attend and listen in, in the hopes of hearing Secretary Noem provide some new information that could help us make sense of what was happenin

I asked and was escorted by my National Guard and FBI escorts into the press conference. They opened the door for me. They accompanied me into the press briefing room.

It was there that I listened as the United States Secretary of Homeland Security said that the purpose of federal law enforcement and the United States military was to “liberate” Los Angeles from our governor and our mayor … to somehow liberate us from the very people we democratically elected to lead our city and our state.

Colleagues, let that fundamentally un-American mission statement sink in.

That’s not a mission focused on public safety.

That simply is not, and cannot be, the mission of federal law enforcement and the United States military.

To my colleagues on the other side of the aisle, are you truly prepared to live in a country where the President can deploy the armed forces to decide which duly elected governors and mayors should be allowed to lead their constituents?

Is that really the precedent you’re okay with setting?

As Secretary Noem herself said last year when serving as Governor of South Dakota, “If Joe Biden federalizes the National Guard, that would be a direct attack on states’ rights.”

Throughout the country’s history, we’ve had conflict, and we’ve had tumult. But we have never had a tyrant as a commander-in-chief.

That’s not by coincidence!

It’s because the American people have always been willing to speak up and exercise their First Amendment right to protest – especially when our fundamental rights have been threatened.

As the proud son of immigrants from Mexico, it’s that same right I came to revere when marching through the streets of Los Angeles in 1994 alongside friends and family protesting against the vile anti-immigrant rhetoric that was growing in California.

It was that year that a Republican Governor up for reelection and down in the polls, turned to scapegoating immigrants to try to improve his political standing.

That fight is what got me to leave an engineering career behind and dedicate myself to influencing government and politics. So, I’ve seen this before. Californians have seen this before.

So last week, when I heard something so blatantly un-American from the Secretary of Homeland Security — I was compelled, both as a Senator and as an American, to speak up.

But before I could even get out my question, I was physically and aggressively forced out of the room — even as I announced I was a United States Senator, and I had a question for the Secretary.

And even as the National Guardsman and FBI agent who escorted me into the press conference stood by, silently, knowing full well who I was.

You’ve seen the video.

I was pushed and pulled, struggling to maintain my balance.

I was forced to the ground — first to my knees and then flat on my chest.

As I was handcuffed and marched down a hallway, I repeatedly asked why I was being detained. Not once did they tell me why.

In that moment, a lot of questions run through your head.

Where are they taking me?

Am I being arrested?

What will a city already on edge from being militarized think when they see their Senator has been handcuffed just for trying to ask a question? Or . . .

What will my wife and our three boys think?

I also remember asking myself: If this aggressive escalation is the result of speaking up against the abuses and overreach of the Trump administration, was it really worth it?

But colleagues, how many Americans in our nation’s history have marched, have protested, have shed blood and lost their lives to protect our rights?

How many Americans have served in wars overseas to protect our freedoms here at home?

And how many Americans in the year 2025 see a vindictive president on a tour of retribution, unrestrained by the majority of this separate but co-equal branch of government in this building, and wonder if it’s worth it to stand up or to speak out?

If a United States Senator is too afraid to speak up, how can we expect any other American to do the same?

Colleagues, you know me.

I’m not aware of anyone who would describe me as a flamethrower. I try to be respectful and considerate to every member of this body— regardless of your politics.

So I want to thank all of my colleagues on both sides of the aisle who reached out to share messages of support — whether it was public or in private.

In means a great deal to me and my family.

But if you watched what unfolded last week and thought this was about one politician or one press conference, you’re missing the point.

If that’s what this Administration will do to a United States Senator for having the audacity to simply ask a question, imagine what they’ll do to any American who dares to speak up.

If that’s what can happen when the cameras are on, imagine not only what can happen — but what is happening — when the cameras are off.

This isn’t about me. In fact, it’s not even just about immigrant communities or about Californians.

It’s about every single American who values their constitutional rights. It’s about anyone who’s ever exercised their First Amendment rights, or ever disagreed with a president, or who simply values living in a democracy and wants to keep it.

The President will tell you this is about undocumented immigrants, and about law and order and about targeting dangerous, violent criminals.

But we know differently.

Public data released by the administration shows that the majority of immigrants currently in ICE custody do not have a prior criminal conviction.

And new reporting shows that less than 10 percent of immigrants taken into ICE custody since October have serious criminal convictions.

Less than 10 percent!

Two weeks ago, Donald Trump was at the lowest point in his presidency so far.

He was drowning in a week of terrible headlines.

The American people were finally waking up to the realities of the budget reconciliation bill that will cut health care, nutrition assistance, and good paying clean energy jobs in order to cut taxes for billionaires.

He was losing his tariff wars as the costs of everyday goods were continuing to rise.

His promises to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine were falling flat.

He’d been handed loss after loss in federal court.

And maybe the most embarrassing part was his public breakup with Elon Musk.

But we know what happens when the headlines turn on Donald Trump. Donald Trump turns to the same tired playbook he always has: when in doubt, scapegoat immigrants. And manufacture a crisis to distract the media from your failures.

That’s the reason he ramped up ICE raids in California.

And when Californians took to the streets to peacefully protest, that’s the reason he bypassed the Governor and federalized the National Guard. And as things began to settle in Los Angeles, he escalated even further by sending in the Marines.

He wants the spectacle — not just to distract, but to justify his undemocratic crackdowns and his authoritarian power grabs.

That’s the reason why even while the vast majority of protests have remained peaceful, the President, the Vice President, and their allies have called protestors insurrectionists!

Yes, this is the same man who provoked an actual insurrection on our Capitol on January 6th.

The same man who incited a violent mob, carrying confederate flags, against Congress.

The same man who then pardoned the convicted felons who assaulted our brave Capitol Police officers.

Trump is testing the boundaries of his power. And he’s surrounded himself with yes-men and underqualified attack dogs — from the DHS Secretary to the FBI Director to the Secretary of Defense — who will rubberstamp every anti-democratic step he takes.

This Administration’s officials and Congressional Republicans may choose not to do their job, but they cannot stop me from doing mine.

And I refuse to let immigrants be pawns on the path to fascism.

Again, if you really think this is just about immigrants, it’s time to wake up.

What’s happening isn’t just a threat to California, it’s a threat to everyone in every state.

If Donald Trump can bypass the Governor and activate the National Guard to put down protests for immigrant rights, he can do it to suppress your rights, too.

If he can deploy Marines to Los Angeles without justification, he can deploy them to your city, too.

If he can ignore due process, strip away First Amendment rights, and disappear people to foreign prisons without their day in court, he can do it to you too.

California is just Trump’s test case for the rest of the country.

Last week was a warning shot.

But I pray that it can be our wakeup call, too.

We’ve now seen Trump threaten to do the same in other cities run by elected Democrats.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a Republican, a Democrat, or an independent — we all have a responsibility to speak up and to push back, before it’s too late.

So I encourage people to keep peacefully protesting. There’s nothing more patriotic than peacefully protesting for your rights.

No one will liberate Los Angeles but Angelenos.

No one will redeem America but Americans.

No one is coming to save us but us.

The cameras won’t always be on.

But if this Administration is this scared of just one Senator with a question, imagine what the voices of tens of millions of Americans in the streets can do.