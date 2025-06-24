Theater Review | ‘Waitress’ at Solvang Festival Theater

PCPA opens their summer season at Solvang Festival Theater with their production of Waitress, the Jessie Nelson and Sara Bareilles musical about seeking greater satisfaction from life. Directed by Kitty Balay and starring Molly Dobbs in the lead role, Waitress features a heartfelt story of women trapped in small-time, small-town lives taking courageous steps toward increasing their fulfillment quotient by making plans, taking risks, and putting themselves out there. PCPA’s show features lovely harmonies (in the haunting, elevated-folk style associated with Bareilles’ musical sound), hilarious secondary characters with breakout moments, and captivating choreography by Keenon Hooks.

Molly Dobbs in PCPA’s production of ‘Waitress’ at Solvang Festival Theater through July 6 | Photo: Luis Escobar Reflections Photography Studio

The main story in Waitress is about Jenna (Dobbs), a waitress who discovers she is pregnant with her first child, a product of an ill-advised, drunken encounter with her brutish husband (Cordell Cole). Jenna starts putting tip money aside to save for the day when she can leave her old life behind and set herself and her child up for a better future. She is aided and supported by her fellow waitresses, Becky (Bethany Thomas) and Dawn (Natalie Mara). Waitress is a story of sisterhood and friendship, with complex vocals and several lovely moments between the various characters as they help each other shine. The pace of the show is a little slow, especially in the first act as the various facets of the story are set up, but the plodding nature is a product of building complicated character relationships rather than an issue with direction or performance.

Waitress is a fanciful show that explores extramarital romance in unhappy lives and female friendships and leans heavily into the trope of motherhood as an awakening agent for change. PCPA’s production of this contemporary musical offers excellent design and performances for a pleasant night of theater under the stars. See the show in Solvang through July 6. pcpa.org