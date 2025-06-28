Make the Bill Wallace Trail a Priority

The Gaviota Coast is a natural jewel — internationally renowned for its beauty, biodiversity, and unspoiled character. But for many, it remains something to admire from a distance rather than truly experience.

That’s where the Bill Wallace Trail comes in.

This long-envisioned trail would connect El Capitán State Beach to the historic Gato Canyon Trail and Los Padres National Forest, creating a rare public route from the coastline into the wild backcountry. It’s a once-in-a-generation opportunity to open up one of California’s most extraordinary landscapes to hikers, families, and everyday residents — not just expert adventurers or those with private access.

This is not only a regional priority — it is the most feasible and shovel-ready opportunity to connect Goleta to the backcountry. While other routes are stalled by complex logistics and private ownership, the Bill Wallace Trail offers a viable alignment, strong public support, and a state-owned access corridor ready for use. The Goleta Valley — home to more than 80,000 people — remains the only major South Coast community without trail access into Los Padres National Forest — a gap that is both unnecessary and inequitable.

And after more than 30 years of planning, the time to act is now.

Two major planning efforts are underway: the State’s El Capitán–Refugio–Gaviota General Plan Update and Santa Barbara County’s Recreation Master Plan. These give us a window to make the Bill Wallace Trail a reality. But unless the public demands it, this project could once again be left behind.

Why This Trail, and Why Now?

Unlike other backcountry connections still stuck in negotiation or conceptual design, the Bill Wallace Trail is viable, mapped, and nearly shovel-ready. Portions of the route are already being used on state-owned land. The historic Gato Canyon Trail — though overgrown — is still walkable in parts and can be reopened with modest upgrades. A 30-foot-wide corridor for public use already exists.

We can fix it — if we speak up now.

What’s at Stake

Access from coast to crest

Sustainable recreation and environmental stewardship

Reduced congestion at popular trails

Equity in outdoor access for inland residents

A legacy project that serves our region for generations

The Bill Wallace Trail is the most achievable coastal-to-mountain connection in our region — and likely the only one that could be completed in the next decade.

Let’s not let this moment slip away.

Your Voice Can Make This Trail a Reality

For over 30 years, the Bill Wallace Trail has been a dream. Now, we have a chance to make it real — but only if the public speaks up.

State Parks and Santa Barbara County are making decisions right now that will shape the future of access to the Gaviota Coast. If we don’t show strong support, this once-in-a-generation opportunity could be missed — again.

Raise your voice.

Submit a comment.

Help build the trail that connects us — from the beach to the backcountry.

Here’s how to act:

Visit ecrgplanupdate.com and tell State Parks:

Please prioritize the Bill Wallace Trail and complete the coast-to-mountain connection.

Make this legacy project happen.

Then weigh in with the County Recreation Master Plan at countyofsb.org/1214/Recreation-Master-Plan. This is your coast. Your forest. Your trail. Let’s make it happen — together.