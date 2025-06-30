Storytelling Takes Center Stage With State Street Ballet’s 2025-26 Season Lineup

All eyes are on the stage for State Street Ballet’s compelling 2025-26 season lineup of performances featuring celebrated choreographers, filmmakers, and composers. Through a tasteful mix of classics and new commissions, State Street Ballet is taking a daring step with their newest lineup.

This season is honoring the artistic visions of greats like Jerome Robbins, Sergei Prokofiev, and Camille Saint-Saëns, while also recognizing the fresh creative visions including delving into the hidden world of video games and an exciting reimaginings of Charlie Chaplin.

Between a new version of Romeo and Juliet Suite to the innocent fun of Nintendo, State Street Ballet has something to entertain audiences of all ages. These story-driven performances will blend the boundaries between tradition and innovation.

‘Romeo and Juliet Suite’ | Photo: State Street Ballet

“This season promises to surprise and inspire as we boldly redefine the boundaries of both our company and our art form. From the beloved tradition of The Nutcracker to the technical brilliance of Robbins, Kremnev, and Taylor Newberry in RECESS!, and the thought-provoking theatrics of Chaplin, our repertoire invites audiences to think deeply, question freely, dream boldly — and smile often,” said Artistic Director Megan Philipp.

Executive Director Cecily MacDougall adds, “Our mission has always been to make ballet accessible, exciting, and relevant. This season is an invitation to experience dance in ways you’ve never imagined as we explore how storytelling and ballet can evolve together.”

This year’s performances will take place at beloved Santa Barbara venues — The Granada Theatre, The Lobero Theatre, and the Gail Towbes Center for Dance. The performances will also include live orchestral collaborations and enhanced educational initiatives, serving to strengthen community connections and a new generation of audiences.

This season has many highlights, the first being the Romeo and Juliet Suite, which is a joint season opener performance with the Santa Barbara Symphony. This new production of Romeo and Juliet Suite will take a twist on the beloved classic. The combination of Shostakovich’s overture and Rachmaninoff’s dances will bring to life a reimagining of Shakespeare’s tragic love story. It will take place on October 18 and October 19 at the Granada Theatre.

The Nutcracker, a winter classic, will hit The Granada Theatre December 19-21. This holiday favorite will return with new costumes, festive energy, and Tchaikovsky’s original score performed by the Opera San Luis Obispo Grand Orchestra, conducted by Brian Asher Alhadeff. The orchestra’s performance would be incomplete without more than 100 youth dancers from the State Street Ballet Academy joining the performance with an internationally-renowned cast.

‘Chaplin’ | Photo: State Street Ballet

‘Nutcracker’ | Photo: State Street Ballet

RECESS! will take place at the Lobero Theatre on March 21-22, 2026. This high-energy performance will feature Carnival of the Animals by Alexei Kremnev, and Interplay by Jerome Robbins, as well as a contemporary piece inspired by video games. This performance includes a sensory-friendly matinee on March 21, specially designed for children with special needs and their families.

Lastly, Chaplin will be performed at the Lobero Theatre on May 8-9, 2026. This performance is returning by popular demand, with a story about the legacy of renowned actor Charlie Chaplin. It is choreographed by William Soleau, Kevin Jenkins, and Edgar Zendejas.

Subscriptions for the 2025/26 season are now available. Visit StateStreetBallet.com to reserve.